Stream of the Day
Trace Mobile launches web-series about love and data
Youth network Trace Mobile has launched a three-part web-series about love, life, and data, starring Teboho Tsotetsi and Reabetswe Shongwe.
To celebrate the month of love, and showcase the importance of mobile data in today’s digital world, Trace Mobile is rolling out a three-part web-series titled Get The Love.
Directed by Mike Muller, Executive Creative Director at SenseSix, Get The Love follows the story of lead character Davisto played by Teboho Tsotetsi who is chasing the attention and affection of his crush, Linda played by Reabetswe Shongwe.
Through the hilarious insults, backhanded compliments and advice offered by his trusted friends Tshepo and Don, played by Setshaba Phalane and Sheunopa Bell, the web-series gives a candid first-hand view of the troubles today’s youth get into, in search of connection.
“The Get The Love web-series is an evolution of our TVC that we launched last year using our Trace Troops,” says Prescillia Avenel-Delpha, senior vice president of the direct to consumer division at Trace Mobile. “Towards the end of the year we got the idea to build onto the story as a lot of youth resonated with the product that we were showcasing at the time – extremely affordable data.
“Once again, through the usage of our Trace Troops we have put together an entertaining three-part series we think a lot of youth in South Africa will resonate with as they will see themselves in one of our four main characters.”
Trace Troops is the employment initiative of Trace Mobile, which aims to give full-time employment to youth by training them in sales, marketing and events in order to best represent and sell the brand onto their peers. The brand’s main aim is to empower the youth of South Africa by providing accessible and affordable data.
Furthermore, in an effort to provide additional and varied work experience to these troops, Trace Mobile gave six of their troops – Teboho Tsotetsi, Reabetswe Shongwe, Setshaba Phalane, and Sheunopa Bell, Boitumelo Pitso and Phindile MKO – an opportunity to get experience in front of the camera.
Trace Mobile will release the first episode of Get The Love titled Self Love this Friday, on Valentine’s Day. To view the episode and stand a chance to win 1 of 3 date nights worth R3 000, or the grand date night worth R10 000 visit www.tracemobile.co.za.
Stream of the Day
Nintendo discounts games with blockbuster sale
Until the end of February, users will be able to get popular Nintendo games at heavily discounted prices.
Nintendo is offering up to 75% off on games purchased from the eShop until the end of February. Now is the time for Nintendo Switch users to download the games they’ve been eyeing, at a discounted price.
The games include:
75% off
Unravel Two (Electronic Arts)
70% off
Lego City Undercover (WB Games)
60% off
Mortal Kombat 11 (WB Games)
50% off
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Bethesda Softworks)
NBA 2K20 (Take-Two Interactive)
33% off
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo)
Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo)
Fire Emblem Three Houses (Nintendo)
30% off
Overwatch: Legendary Edition (Blizzard Entertainment)
Diablo III: Eternal Collection (Blizzard)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition (CD PROJEKT)
Team Sonic Racing (SEGA)
Stream of the Day
Outriders game revealed for PS5, Xbox Series X
The creators of Final Fantasy and Tomb Raiser have revealed a gameplay preview of Outriders, which will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year.
Square Enix, creators of the iconic Final Fantasy and Tomb Raider franchises, have revealed a gameplay trailer of Outriders, a new co-op RPG shooter for the next generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
Outriders is an RPG shooter set in a dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, players will create their own Outrider and embark on a journey across a hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, players leave behind the slums and shantytowns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and deserts in pursuit of a mysterious signal. Combining intense gunplay with violent powers, along with an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, Square Enix says the game offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter studios in the industry.
“It’s incredibly exciting to finally reveal what we have been working on for the last four years,” says Bartek Kmita, Game Director at People Can Fly. “Outriders is our first game since leaving Epic Games, and has grown from an idea of the game we always wanted to make, to the most ambitious project People Can Fly has ever undertaken.”
Outriders will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC later in 2020. It will also release on PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One family of devices.