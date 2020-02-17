Stream of the Day
Outriders game revealed for PS5, Xbox Series X
The creators of Final Fantasy and Tomb Raiser have revealed a gameplay preview of Outriders, which will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year.
Square Enix, creators of the iconic Final Fantasy and Tomb Raider franchises, have revealed a gameplay trailer of Outriders, a new co-op RPG shooter for the next generation of PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
Outriders is an RPG shooter set in a dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, players will create their own Outrider and embark on a journey across a hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, players leave behind the slums and shantytowns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and deserts in pursuit of a mysterious signal. Combining intense gunplay with violent powers, along with an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, Square Enix says the game offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter studios in the industry.
“It’s incredibly exciting to finally reveal what we have been working on for the last four years,” says Bartek Kmita, Game Director at People Can Fly. “Outriders is our first game since leaving Epic Games, and has grown from an idea of the game we always wanted to make, to the most ambitious project People Can Fly has ever undertaken.”
Outriders will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC later in 2020. It will also release on PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One family of devices.
Stream these Valentine’s rom-coms today
For Valentine’s Day, Showmax has added a few classic romantic-comedies and heart-string pulling love stories to its streaming platform
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Showmax has added more romantic-comedies to enjoy, and a few sad love stories for those who aren’t feeling the Valentine’s spirit.
The Big Sick (2017)
Pakistan-born comedian Kumail (Emmy nominee Kumail Nanjiani from The Twilight Zone and Silicon Valley) and grad student Emily (Emmy nominee Zoe Kazan from Olive Kitteridge) fall in love but struggle as their cultures clash. When Emily contracts a mysterious illness, Kumail finds himself forced to face her feisty parents, his family’s expectations, and his true feelings.
Nanjiani wrote this classic with his real-life wife Emily V. Gordon, based on their own love story. “A classic boy-meets-girl, girl-falls-into-coma, boy-and-girl-write-Oscar-nominated-movie-about-it rom-com, in other words,” according to Rolling Stone, who included this “true tale of true love” in their roundup of the 50 best romantic comedies of all time.
Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
Native New Yorker Rachel Chu, an economics professor, travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend Nick’s family, but soon discovers they’re preposterously wealthy, with strong opinions about the ’class’ of person they’d like to see Nick dating.
Based on the bestselling 2013 novel by Kevin Kwan, this fairy tale romcom stars Constance Wu (Hustlers) in a Golden Globe-nominated role alongside Henry Golding (A Simple Favour) and Awkwafina (Ocean’s 8), who were both nominated for Teen Choice Awards for this film. BAFTA nominee Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) and Jemma Chan (Captain Marvel) co-star.
As Rotten Tomatoes’ critics consensus put it, “With a terrific cast and a surfeit of visual razzle dazzle, Crazy Rich Asians takes a satisfying step forward for screen representation while deftly drawing inspiration from the classic – and still effective – rom-com formula.”
It’s also the highest-grossing romantic comedy in a decade, so it’s worth checking out.
Silver Linings Playbook (2012)
After a stint in a mental institution, former teacher Pat Solitano moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. Things get more challenging when Pat meets Tiffany, a mysterious girl with problems of her own.
Jennifer Lawrence won the Best Actress Oscar and Golden Globe as Tiffany, Bradley Cooper was nominated for Best Actor at both as Pat, and Robert de Niro and Jacki Weaver were up for Best Supporting Actor and Actress Oscars respectively as Pat’s parents – making it “one of only a handful of flicks to ever receive Oscar nominations in every acting category,” according to Decider. Two-time MTV Movie Award winners Julia Stiles (Save the Last Dance, 10 Things I Hate About You) and Chris Tucker (Rush Hour) co-star.
Silver Linings Playbook is written and directed by five-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell (American Hustle, Joy), based on Matthew Quick’s bestselling novel.
Mr. Robot returns for fourth season on Showmax
The fourth and final season of Mr. Robot, starring Rami Malek and Christian Slater in Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning performances respectively, is now streaming on Showmax.
In Mr. Robot, Elliot Alderson wanted to save the world: by breaking it first – in “the single greatest incident of wealth redistribution in history.” It was daunting, even for a hacker as brilliant as Elliot, given his debilitating social anxiety disorder, clinical depression, paranoia, and delusions. But he was not alone. Elliot had a secret: Mr. Robot.
Elliot also had fsociety, a small but talented group of vigilante anarchists working to bring down the financial system by encrypting the files of the world’s largest finance conglomerate, E-Corp, erasing everyone’s debt, and turning credit cards into plastic junk with a few clicks, in what became known as the Five/Nine hack.
Of course, utopia failed to spring up overnight, and the ensuing game of global dominance brought the real monsters out of the woodwork.
The final season was named on Best of 2019 lists from AV Club to Complex, among others, and has a 97% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where it was #34 on their list of the Best TV Shows of 2019.
All four seasons of Mr. Robot are available on Showmax.