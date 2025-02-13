Final ‘Umjolo’ love film debuts on Netflix

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In ‘There Is No Cure’, a former beauty queen navigates scandals and romance while penning her tell-all book.

In Umjolo: There is No Cure, after losing her title for publicly exposing a scandal, a former pageant queen works on a tell-all book – while her love life remains unwritten.

There Is No Cure is the fourth and final movie in the Umjolo collection, Netflix SA’s first film series which debuted with Gone Girl last year. There Is No Cure is streaming from today, Valentine’s Day (14 February 2025).

The collection explores the love lives of four women as they navigate the complexities of relationships, commitment, and self-discovery. Each film reveals a different chapter in each woman’s journey.

In the new movie, Thoko Duma, a former Miss South Africa, emails Nana seeking help with her book. Hesitant at first, Nana answers the call, and they begin working together. The plot weaves together the complexities of love and the known.

The cast of the new movie includes Londeka Sishi, Busisiwe Mtshali, Tina Redman, Nombulelo Mhlongo, and Yonda Thomas. It is directed by Mthunzi Dubanaza, and written by Thuli Zuma.

The now-complete Umjolo collection, including Day Ones and My Beginning, My End!, is produced by Stained Glass and streaming on Netflix.