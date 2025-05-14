Netflix flexes new AI tech

The streaming platform’s GenAI discovery tool lets users search for shows with phrases like ‘scary, but not too scary’, writes JASON BANNIER.

Netflix is enhancing content discovery on its video streaming platform with a new generative AI-powered search feature. It enables users to find shows using natural, conversational phrases like ‘I want a feel-good rom-com set in the 90s.’

The tool, available as an opt-in beta for a select group of iOS users, launches alongside a redesigned TV interface and vertical video feed – all aimed at enhancing content exploration.

“We want you to be able to discover shows and movies using natural conversational phrases like, ‘I want something funny and upbeat,’ or ‘I want something scary, but not too scary’,” said Elizabeth Stone, during a recent media briefing.

“One of the reasons I joined (and why I stay) is because this company has always had a unique ability to marry incredible technology with incredible entertainment. That’s our superpower.

“Everything starts with great shows and movies that people love. But if you think about all of the areas where Netflix has a big advantage – our reach, our recommendations, our fandom – technology enables all those things. That technology includes AI.”

Photo courtesy Netflix.

Spotify recently rolled out AI Playlist in markets across Africa (including South Africa), Asia, Europe, and the Caribbean. This tool, currently in beta, lets users create playlists with phrases like ‘workout music to make my ex jealous’ or ‘high-energy electropop that takes me to another world’.

This approach mirrors Netflix’s strategy of using natural language inputs to personalise content recommendations. Both platforms are showcasing how AI-driven discovery tools are evolving to provide more intuitive, conversational experiences.

Stone said the importance of personalisation in recommendations is critical. Even when people share similarities, their tastes can differ. Netflix aims to tailor content suggestions to each user rather than offering the same titles to everyone.

“Until now, we’ve been leveraging machine learning and AI to suggest titles we think you’ll like based on what you’ve watched and enjoyed. We think our recommendations do a pretty good job,” said Stone. “[But] we believe we can do even better.

“We’ve long used AI to personalise the rich set of information that we provide about each title, including synopses, artwork, and trailers, so that members can choose something that is a good match for them.

“Generative AI allows us to take this a step further. For example, by showcasing our titles in more languages and locations around the world, which is great for our members and great for the creators we work with.

“We also see AI and now GenAI as really a creator’s tool so there’s many artists and writers that we’re working with who may want to explore what those tools are capable of so we’re providing those capabilities when that’s useful for the creator or filmmaker or artist for different use cases.”

Despite the emphasis on AI, Stone emphasises that it is a tool for creators, not a replacement. Phiona Okumu, head of music for Spotify Africa, shares this perspective. Earlier this year, during the 2025 Spotify transparency report launch, Okumu told Gadget: “It’s the human element which drives discovery on Spotify. AI is a very powerful force for good in this industry, but it cannot replace what human beings do.”

Netflix is considering how AI could be used to adapt content discovery based on real-time user behaviour. Stone said: “We don’t always know exactly what you’re in the mood for at that moment. Maybe you’ve had a tough day or heard about a new actor in the news. Our new responsive recommendations will pull in more signals, like what trailers you’re watching or who you’re searching for.”

As AI continues to shape the platform’s evolution, Netflix is working to ensure that its technology remains flexible and adaptable. “We’re making the recommendations on the homepage more responsive to your needs and interests in the moment.”

Updated TV interface and new vertical video scroller

Alongside its AI advancements, Netflix is rolling out a redesigned TV interface and adding a vertical feed for mobile. Eunice Kim, chief product officer of Netflix, said: “Thanks to a combination of new technology and the expansion of our entertainment offerings, we think it’s time to take a giant leap forward.

“Our redesigned TV homepage is simpler, more intuitive, and better represents the breadth of entertainment on Netflix today. And it’s better at the most important thing, which is helping our members easily find shows, movies, live events, and games that they’ll love.”

Photo courtesy Netflix.

Netflix is adding an opt-in vertical feed on mobile, allowing users to swipe through clips from shows and movies. The feature is designed to make content discovery more engaging and mirrors the scrolling experience familiar to social media platforms.

“You’ll see a row on your mobile homepage, and the feed will feature clips from your top picks for you,” said Kim. “From there, you’ll be able to tap to watch the whole show or movie immediately or add it to my list or share the title with friends.”

This feature aligns with what Netflix Moments introduced last year, allowing members to save, rewatch, and share standout scenes. According to Kim, the most saved moment so far is the kiss between Vi and Caitlyn in Arcane season two, with Squid Game accounting for five of the top ten moments.

*Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.