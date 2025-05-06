Netflix teases final ‘Squid Game’

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The third and final season of the hit Korean show is around the corner, only six months after season two’s release.

Season three of Squid Game is releasing on 27 June 2025 – just six months after season two’s debut.

In its final season, the Korean hit Squid Game gears up for a deadly last round. A newly released teaser offers a glimpse of the high-stakes conclusion.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Picking up from season two’s devastating cliffhanger, the upcoming season thrusts Gi-hun (Player 456) back into the brutal heart of the games, determined to dismantle them once and for all. Still haunted by the betrayal and loss of his closest ally, Jung-bae (Player 390), Gi-hun faces new perils – including the Front Man, who shockingly infiltrated their rebellion disguised as Player 001.

The teaser trailer opens with pink guards carrying a black box – the very coffins used by the guards for fallen players – to the resting area of the games. Curious and scared, the players approach and open the box, revealing Gi-hun inside. As he awakens, viewers are transported to the beginnings of a new game. A massive gumball machine dispenses red and blue balls, representing the fates that will determine the next challenge.

Photo supplied.

Familiar faces return: The Front Man, detective Hwang Jun-ho, and players Myung-gi (Player 333), Dae-ho (Player 388), Hyun-ju (Player 120), Yong-sik (Player 007), Geum-ja (Player 149), Jun-hee (Player 222), Min-su (Player 125), Nam-gyu (Player 124), and the pink guard No-eul. As the suspense builds, the final moments echo with the mysterious cries of a baby.

In the teaser art, Gi-hun stands amidst a sea of black boxes tied with pink ribbons. He looks upwards, captured in a moment of contemplation and resolve.

K-Wave reshapes global entertainment

Squid Game is Netflix’s most popular show to date, smashing multiple records with its season two release in December 2024. It broke the record for most views for a show in its premiere week and entered the Most Popular Non-English TV list in three days – currently ranked second with 192.6-million views, second only to season one’s 265.2-million. Season two became the third most-watched season on Netflix ever.

The show’s global success is part of a larger cultural shift driven by the “Korean Wave”, or “Hallyu”. In an in-depth feature for Gadget, editor-in-chief Arthur Goldstuck speaks to Squid Game stars Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun / Player 456) and Lee Byung-hun (Hwang In-ho, the Front Man) about how the series became a symbol of the Korean Wave’s global rise. Read the article, K-Wave reshapes global entertainment, here.