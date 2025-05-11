Visa rolls out Intelligent Commerce

Image by Google Gemini Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Visa is enabling AI agents to handle transactions, expanding its network for a time when autonomous digital payments become routine.

Visa is preparing a suite of AI-powered payment technologies aimed at reshaping digital commerce. At the forefront is Visa Intelligent Commerce, a platform that enables AI agents to handle transactions on behalf of consumers, reflecting Visa’s vision of a future where AI-driven payments become routine.

Presented at the Visa Global Product Drop, the developments mark a key step in Visa’s strategy to integrate AI into payment systems, enhancing transaction speed, security, and flexibility.

“As new ways to pay emerge, they need to run on a network that is always on – that is safe, secure, scalable and relentlessly innovating,” says Visa CEO Ryan McInerney. “We are taking the power of our network and our decades-long expertise to bring new products and solutions that will transform commerce and bring trust and security to AI-enabled payments.”

Visa is partnering with major AI platforms, including Anthropic, IBM, Microsoft, Mistral AI, OpenAI, Perplexity, Stripe, and Samsung, to accelerate the adoption of AI-driven commerce. These collaborations use Visa’s existing network infrastructure to ensure compatibility with AI-enabled payment solutions.

Expanding the payment ecosystem

Visa also announced several advancements to enhance payment flexibility and security:

Stablecoins for commerce: Visa has expanded its involvement in the stablecoin sector, introducing new partnerships and card products that link stablecoins to Visa’s payment network. Bridge, a Stripe company, is working with Visa to develop stablecoin-linked cards that will be available across multiple countries.

Visa has expanded its involvement in the stablecoin sector, introducing new partnerships and card products that link stablecoins to Visa’s payment network. Bridge, a Stripe company, is working with Visa to develop stablecoin-linked cards that will be available across multiple countries. Flex credential expansion: Initially launched as a next-generation card that switches between debit, credit, and other payment methods, Visa is now expanding the Flex Credential to include more use cases, including access to credit lines and investment accounts.

Visa is preparing to launch two new payment services aimed at expanding access to its network and simplifying transactions for consumers and micro-sellers. The first, Visa Pay, will enable participating digital wallets to connect with any Visa-accepting merchant, whether online or in-store. This service is set to enter beta testing in selected markets across Asia, Europe, and Latin America, positioning Visa Pay as a versatile option for seamless digital payments.

Visa Accept is the second new offering, designed specifically for micro-sellers. It allows them to receive payments using an NFC-capable smartphone linked to a Visa debit card, eliminating the need for additional hardware. The first trials for Visa Accept will begin in Latin America and Asia, targeting regions with a growing demand for simple, mobile-based payment solutions.

Building trust in AI commerce

With a network that processes 3.3-trillion transactions annually and supports 4.8-billion Visa credentials worldwide, Visa is in a distinct position to bring reliability and security to the emerging field of AI commerce. As AI-driven payments become more commonplace, Visa’s role will be pivotal in ensuring that transactions remain secure and seamless.

Visa’s strategy to combine its extensive network with cutting-edge AI technologies reflects a long-term vision of creating a more integrated and intelligent payment ecosystem. By focusing on partnerships and leveraging its existing infrastructure, Visa aims to make AI-driven commerce accessible and secure for businesses and consumers alike.

Visa aims to leverage AI in real-world payment scenarios, aiming to simplify commerce while maintaining the trust and security. As AI becomes increasingly integral to consumer transactions, Visa’s innovations signal a major shift in how digital payments will evolve.