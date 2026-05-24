GenAI guitar tunes into Kickstarter 

Photo supplied.

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

The foldable Melo-D guitar can turn humming, text, and audio files into original songs.

A new smart guitar called Melo-D aims to make music creation more accessible through AI-powered generation and guided play. The instrument, developed by music technology company TemPolor, is marketed as “the world’s first generative AI guitar”.

A Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the device has been launched. Early backers will have access to a Super Early Bird price before full retail availability.

Melo-D is designed for users of different skill levels, which the company says removes two major barriers that have traditionally limited music-making. These include the physical dexterity required to play and the music theory knowledge needed to compose. The guitar uses redesigned hardware, guided interaction, and generative AI to make performance and creation more intuitive.

Melo-D features a patented folding design and a built-in 2.4-inch LCD touchscreen. The instrument can function as a fully standalone device, without a smartphone or external app. The guitar uses TemPolor’s AI Music Model which transforms humming into guitar solos and can generate complete original songs with lyrics and vocals from text inputs.

Photo supplied.

“Our goal with Melo-D was to lower the barrier between inspiration and creation,” says Jason Jia, TemPolor founder. “We wanted to build an instrument that feels approachable to beginners, useful to creators, and exciting from the very first interaction, whether someone is playing, learning, or generating a completely original song.”

TemPolor provides the following key highlights

AI-powered music creation from simple inputs: Melo-D’s proprietary TemPolor AI Music Model enables users to turn a hummed melody into a guitar solo, generate a complete song with arrangements and AI vocals from text, or build a full track from a simple chord progression.

AI Tab for playing songs instantly: Users can upload an audio file, and Melo-D transcribes it into fingerstyle tabs or chord charts in under 3 minutes, with on-screen guidance and light-up strings to help beginners play with no music theory required.

AI Jam: Users can create a track right on Melo-D, without opening a studio app or knowing how to produce music. They can choose from 10 different tones, such as electric guitar, acoustic guitar, etc, explore styles like Rock, Pop, R&B, K-Pop, Hip-Hop, Blues, and more, then set the mood with vibes like Lo-Fi, Vintage, Modern, Y2K, or Prog.

Built-in touchscreen for standalone operation: A 2.4-inch LCD touchscreen is integrated directly into the guitar, providing real-time visual guidance, mode selection, and lyric and chord display without the need for a phone.

Game-like guided learning: Rhythm Game Mode uses a light-up fretboard and real-time scoring to make learning more interactive, with both a 7-chord beginner mode and a 21-chord advanced mode.

Backpack-friendly folding design: Melo-D features a patented mechanical hinge that allows it to fold down to just 18.4 inches, making it compact enough to fit into a standard backpack for travel and everyday portability.

Real tactile strings: TemPolor’s proprietary Rainbow Strings preserve the feel of authentic strumming and picking.

Integrated high-quality audio system: The guitar includes a built-in professional audio setup with DSP processing for clear, full-bodied sound directly from the device.

Connectivity for updates, recording, and private use: Melo-D supports Wi-Fi 4 for cloud-based AI updates, Bluetooth Audio for connecting to external speakers or devices for external device connection, USB-C with OTG for real-time audio transmission, and 3.5mm ports for microphones and headphone monitoring.

How Melo-D Works

Built for standalone use, Melo-D features a built-in touchscreen, light-guided play, and proprietary Rainbow Strings, allowing users to create and play music without requiring a smartphone during use. The guitar also supports AI-powered music generation, silent practice through headphone connectivity, direct digital recording via USB-C OTG, and over-the-air updates for additional functionality over time.

Photo supplied.

Awards and recognition

Melo-D was developed by the research-and-development team behind Tunee. The guitar has received several international design awards, including the iF Design Award 2026, MUSE Design Award Gold, London Design Award Gold, New York Design Award Silver, and the Red Dot Award 2026 Best of the Best for Product Design.

Melo-D specifications

Specifications Dimensions Folded: 468.5 × 243 × 81 mmUnfolded: 894.5 × 274.5 × 81 mm Weight 2.19 kg / approx. 4.8 lbs Display 2.4-inch LCD touchscreen Battery 5000mAh (7.3V / 36.5Wh) Battery Life 5+ hours using internal speakers10+ hours using external output Charging 2.5 hours via USB Type-C Audio Output 20W maximum (10W tweeter + 20W woofer) Audio Technology Dual-Stage DSP Acoustic Shaping Chain Strings 6 RGB strings Play Modes 7 chord & 21 chord Tones 10 built-in tones, including Acoustic, Electric, Piano, Guzheng, and DrumsTone updates via DFU Rhythm Patterns 160+Expandable via OTA updates Design Patented foldable design. No disassembly required Updates Free OTA software and firmware updates Ports Two USB Type-C ports: one for charging and one OTG port alongside the audio ports<br>3.5mm headphone jack<br>3.5mm wireless microphone jack Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth LE 5.0 (for app control) and Bluetooth Audio 5.0 (for speakers). Operates standalone after sync Materials PC+ABS plastic, Stainless steel, Aluminum alloy Operating Temperature 0-40°C Certifications CE LVD, CE RED, RoHS, REACH, FCC ID, FCC SDOC, UN38.3+MSDS+DGM, CA65/SRRC Warranty 1-year manufacturer warranty