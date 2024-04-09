Image by Microsoft Bing Image creator, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Artificial intelligence (AI) DJ and daylist are two features that have enabled Spotify users to discovery new music according to their distinct taste. Now, Spotify has revealed “another tool to fuel discovery and music curation”: AI Playlist. It allows users to input a prompt into a chat to create a custom playlist, and then further customise it with additional prompts.

Some prompt examples include: “an indie folk playlist to give my brain a big warm hug,” “relaxing music to tide me over during allergy season,” or “a playlist that makes me feel like the main character”. By pairing personalisation technology with AI, Spotify delivers a new tailored musical experience.

In the prompt, one can reference places, animals, activities, movie characters, colours, and emojis. The most successful playlists are generated with prompts that contain a combination of genres, moods, artists, or decades.

Spotify will assist in curation, and personalisation of a playlist based on the tracks, artists, and genres that the application thinks the user will enjoy. While it is designed to be fun, the tool is still in beta and will not produce results for non-music-related prompts, like current events or specific brands. Spotify has implemented protective measures around offensive prompts, and urges users to “prompt responsibly”.

AI Playlist is currently available to premium subscribers on Android and iOS devices in the United Kingdom and Australia.

To find AI Playlist, head to the Spotify mobile app and select “Your Library” at the bottom-right corner of your screen. Then tap the “+” button at the top-right corner of the app and select “AI Playlist”. Here is where one can view suggested prompts, or type in one of their own.

Once the playlist is created, one can preview, and delete tracks. One can also revise and refine the generated playlists by prompting AI Playlist further, for example by typing in “add more pop” or “make less upbeat”. Tap “Create,” and the new playlist will be saved in Your Library.