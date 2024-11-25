Feel iconic in the new Swift

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Suzuki’s new Swift has arrived in South Africa to steal your heart. SHERYL GOLDSTUCK gives her first impressions from the launch.

So there I was sitting at Hazendal Wine Estate restaurant outside Stellenbosch, enjoying my morning tea with fellow motoring journalists, when suddenly I see a waiter trip over the corner of the stage and drop his tray. Before anyone could jump up and assist him, a guy starts playing the drums in the corner of the room. Suddenly, a flash mob breaks out into song and dance. It was at that moment that I realised that this was no ordinary launch of a vehicle: it was the launch of the new Suzuki Swift, designed to make owners feel a deep connection to the iconic status of their car.

This is not just a car, it is a pocket rocket, a style statement, and a fuel-sipping marvel, all rolled into one.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

While the Swift’s iconic shape remains, it has been given a sleek makeover. Think sharper headlights, a sportier grille, and a more muscular stance. Inside, the cabin is a driver’s paradise, with a modern dashboard, a comfortable seating position, and a touchscreen infotainment system that is as smart as it is stylish. Connecting to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay was easy and quick with a USB-A cable.

Under the hood, a nimble three-cylinder engine delivers punchy performance and impressive fuel economy. The Swift was a joy to drive around the mountains of the Stellenbosch region and in the town. Mountain climbing may not be the Swift’s forte, but it managed up Sir Lowry’s Pass with three adults in the car. Cameraman Rob Till had the back windows open for filming, to add extra weight to the Swift, but it was not an issue.

Suzuki has packed the new Swift with a host of safety features, including multiple airbags, anti-lock brakes, and electronic stability control. My co-driver Thami Masemola and I were assured that we were well protected in the Swift. I drove the 1.2 GL+ CVT and Thami drove the 1.2 GL+ manual.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The Swift lineup has a car suitable for every budget. It is an iconic car that offers a blend of style, performance, and value. Not to mention the fuel efficiency.

Pricing for the Suzuki Swift is as follows:

Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL manual: R219,900

Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL+ manual: R239,900

Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL+ CVT: R259,900

Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX manual: R264,900

Suzuki Swift 1.2 GLX CVT: R284,900

Pricing includes a two-year/30,000km service plan and five-year/200,000km promotional warranty.-++

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.

