‘Assassin’s Creed Black Flag’ remake sets sail

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A full remake of 2013’s Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag will launch on 9 July 2026, reworking the original pirate adventure with new content, enhanced gameplay and modern visuals. This was revealed in a recent showcase for Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced.

Pre-orders are now available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Ubisoft Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.

“You’ll return to the Caribbean to live the pirate life as the captain of the Jackdaw and experience the thrills and danger of explosive naval combat, cutthroat sword battles of the new and improved parry-driven combat system, a total visual overhaul that brings the beautiful tropical environment to life, and so much more,” said developer Ubisoft in a statement.

“Take on the role of Edward Kenway on his journey from privateer to skilled Assassin and his fight against the Templars. You’ll relive Edward’s story, but in a world that‘s more immersive and realistic than ever before thanks to the latest technology and a team with a great passion for the game.”

Ubisoft provides the following list of additions and enhancements for Resynced:

Graphical and technological enhancements

Built from the ground-up on the latest evolution of Ubisoft’s proprietary Anvil engine, used in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Raytraced Lighting with Global Illumination (RTGI) and reflections.

Graphics assets built from the ground up to support Micropolygon and Physically Based Rendering (PBR) pipelines.

Fully modernised water rendering and simulation.

New and enhanced features, quests, and stories

Locate and assign new Officers to the Jackdaw, who each bring a special ability to naval combat.

Playas have been reworked, offering new rewards and unique encounters on islands across the map.

Additional missions and new scenes featuring Matt Ryan, Edward’s Original voice actor and the original cast.

More customisation options for the Jackdaw, including new skins and the all-new ship’s pets to bring along a cat or monkey companion while you sail.

Reworked Kenway’s Fleet, which allows players to use captured ships to generate passive income through rare activities and trading, now available in the Captain’s Cabin and on all versions of AC Black Flag Resynced.

The old shanties are back, but are joined by a new set of 10 songs for your crew to bellow as you sail.

Reworked action-adventure combat featuring

New visceral takedowns.

New parrying mechanics.

Quick-fire rope dart and pistol moves.

A new enemy archetype – the Demolitionist.

New and enhanced stealth gameplay

Observe mode which extends Edward’s Eagle Vision.

Crouch-anywhere lets Edward lower his profile anywhere on land.

Dive-anywhere means Edward can stealthily approach seafront locations and ships.

Shadows and low light will affect Edward’s visibility during stealth sequences



Reworked naval combat

New secondary weapons have been added to try out in combat, including shrapnel barrels explode and damage enemy sails, and 8-pounders open up more weakpoints in enemy ship hulls.

Enemy ships and factions reworked to add different equipment depending on their alliances.



Enhanced parkour featuring moves like

Manual jump.

Side ejects.

Height-gaining back ejects.

Quicker interrupts between parkour moves.

Dynamic weather and objects

With Anvil’s Atmos system, the weather of the Caribbean becomes a character in its own right and brings the seas to life.

Destructible objects react to weather and combat: signs that move and shift with the wind, ships’ sails billow and blow, coconuts roll across the ground in a storm, and objects break when enemies are thrown against them.

Reworked water physics really brings home the feeling of sailing the Caribbean.

Where to play Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced launches on 9 July 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Ubisoft Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. View system requirements here .