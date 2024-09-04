MySims make the Switch

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Sims franchise is releasing two MySims games with the MySims: Cozy Bundle, including re-releases of MySims and MySims Kingdom.

The announcement was made during the Nintendo Direct event last week, with a November release date revealed.

‘MySims’

In MySims, players assist Mayor Rosalyn in building a vibrant town by interacting with townspeople and fulfilling various requests. The game focuses on town-building and customisation, allowing players to craft furniture in the Workshop, collect Blueprints for new structures, and develop the town according to their vision.

‘MySims Kingdom’

In MySims Kingdom, players must restore magical islands by completing quests, solving puzzles, and helping King Roland and his subjects improve their kingdom. Players collect Mana, a magical resource used to create items and structures, and unlock new powers and customisation options by finding Scrolls scattered across the islands.

The game introduces new interactive elements, including various types of animals like Bobaboo, a popular triceratops. There are different themed islands for one to explore.

Availability

The MySims: Cozy Bundle will be released on the Nintendo Switch on 19 November 2024, priced at $39.99. Preorders are currently available.