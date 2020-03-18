Stream of the Day
Moffie – Out now at Ster-Kinekor
A movie based on an autobiography by Andre Carl van der Merwe, Moffie, follows a gay teenager conscripted into the SADF in 1981.
Based on an autobiographical novel by Andre Carl van der Merwe, Moffie follows the coming-of-age of a gay teenager conscripted into the SADF in 1981. Nicholas is stationed on the border with Angola, where his unit awaits deployment against the “black communist threat”. When sparks fly between himself and another young recruit, the possibility of exposure threatens both with brutal humiliation and violence.
Nominated for Best Film at the 2019 London Film Festival and for a further two awards at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, Moffie is directed by Oliver Hermanus and stars Kai Luke Brummer, Ryan de Villiers, Hilton Pelser and Matthew Vey.
Age restriction: 18
Run time: 2h4m
Resident Evil 3 demo soon available
On 19 March, players will be able to get a sneak preview of Resident Evil 3 with a demo featuring playable character Jill Valentine in Raccoon City.
Resident Evil fans can get an early taste of the upcoming survival horror game, Resident Evil 3, with an action-packed playable demo that will be available starting this Thursday, 19 March, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC players via Steam.
The Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo lets players step into the boots of the legendary heroine Jill Valentine, as she teams up with Carlos Oliveira and the Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasure Service (U.B.C.S.) to evacuate civilians from a crumbling Raccoon City. While Jill is fighting to save innocent civilians, she must also save herself from the relentless bioweapon Nemesis, whose sole objective is her demise.
The Raccoon City Demo will reveal a new cinematic trailer exclusive to demo participants upon completion, and will be available starting March 19 at 06:00 SAST on Xbox One and 20:00 SAST on PlayStation 4 and Steam.
As if Jill’s battle was not daunting enough, Capcom also invites players to test their limits with a challenging Mr Charlie scavenger hunt within the Raccoon City Demo. Twenty Mr Charlie statues are strewn across Raccoon City; can you seek and destroy all of them with Nemesis hot on your heels? An on-screen counter will help players keep track of their acquired statues and a final count will be displayed upon the demo’s completion.
Resident Evil 3 is expected to be released later in 2020.
Blade Runner comes to PC, consoles
The classic 1997 game, Blade Runner, based on the iconic movie of the same name, is coming to Steam for PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.
Nightdive Studios has partnered with Alcon Entertainment on Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition, a modern restoration of the classic 1997 video game Blade Runner for Steam and the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One consoles.
Originally released in 1997 by Westwood Studios, Blade Runner was one of the most innovative adventure games of its era. Long praised as a master-class in game design for its painstaking recreation of the sci-fi cinematic masterpiece, the game delivered an unforgettable gaming experience with groundbreaking graphics, an original musical score, and a canonical branching narrative seamlessly interwoven with the events of Ridley Scott’s 1982 feature film.
Once lost for years and only recently coming out of retirement, this seminal game will soon become widely available to a new generation of gamers. Fans of the cult classic can expect a polished and premium restoration from Nightdive using their proprietary KEX game engine, which has been used to restore classic video games across all digital platforms including System Shock: Enhanced Edition, Turok, Blood, and Forsaken Remastered. Nightdive has also sourced the original foreign-language translations, so fans can enjoy the game in German, French, Italian, and Chinese just as Westwood intended.
The game features updated character models and animations, upscaled cutscenes using machine learning algorithms, widescreen resolution support, and controller customization. However, fans will be pleased to learn that the original look and feel of the game is being preserved.
Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick says: “Blade Runner is still a jaw-dropping achievement on every level, so while we’re using KEX to upgrade the graphics and respectfully elevate the gaming experience in a way you’ve never seen before, we’re still preserving Westwood’s vision and gameplay in all its glory. While you can enjoy the benefits of playing the game on modern hardware, the game should look and feel not as it was, but as glorious as you remember it being.”
Releases across Steam, consoles, and other platforms are expected in 2020.