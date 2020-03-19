Stream of the Day
YouTube’s music guide to work from home
YouTube has outlined a few tips and tricks for keeping the work groove going, with special features on YouTube Music.
Working from home can be quite an adjustment, one that is more challenging than we might be led to believe. By now, you’ve probably looked up all the necessary information to help you make this transition, and found that most articles and blog posts advise you to arrange a home workspace, have a plan of action to help prioritise your tasks, stick to a schedule, and so on.
Once you’ve put in place all the measures necessary to ensure you are productive at home, you may want to look into setting the right ambience for you to get cracking. YouTube Music has your back.
Who Runs The World
International Women’s Month is still far from over, and the folks over at YouTube Music have compiled a selection of music by the top global female artists across musical genres.
A fan of noughties pop favourites like Beyonce, Britney, Mariah and Rihanna? They’ve got you covered with a 6 hour-long ‘00s Pop Divas playlist from that era. The Queens of Rap playlist has more than 120 songs from the best female emcees of all time, and the R&B Diva Classics playlist has 78 rhythm and blues standards. Regardless of your taste in music, there are a total of 10 girl power playlists you can choose from.
Mixed for You
Using AI and Machine learning, YouTube Music compiles all the songs it thinks you will like. The Liked songs playlist is autogenerated compiling all the songs you’ve liked on YouTube and YouTube Music, while the Discover Mix, updated every Wednesday, is a compilation of songs YouTube Music believes you’ll enjoy, plus it’s a great way for you to discover new favourites.
Today’s Hits
With more and more South Africans staying at home, it will be quite interesting to find out, and contribute to, what everyone is listening to locally. YouTube Music has 10 playlists under the Today’s Hits category, covering the Biggest Hits, SA Hip Hop Hotlist, Afro-soul Hotlist and a Gqom Hotlist to name a few for you to choose from.
Jog Your Musical Memory
Forgetting a song title happens to the best of us. With YouTube Music’s Smart Search feature, as a music lover, you can find any song, even if you can’t remember what it’s called. You can use descriptions, lyrics and even emojis to find the tracks you want to listen to. Smart Search facilitates most languages, including indigenous South African languages such as isiZulu and isiXhosa.
Hakuna Data Matata
With the ever-present threat of load shedding and expensive data, YouTube Music’s Smart Downloads, automatically saves music at night, when connected to Wi-Fi, allowing you to use less mobile data, enjoy a smoother updating experience and save up to 500 of your favourite songs offline using their Liked Songs playlist as well as other favourite playlists and albums.
The YouTube Music app is available to download from the Play Store and App Store today. Users can also check out the web player at music.youtube.com
Stream of the Day
Moffie – Out now at Ster-Kinekor
A movie based on an autobiography by Andre Carl van der Merwe, Moffie, follows a gay teenager conscripted into the SADF in 1981.
Based on an autobiographical novel by Andre Carl van der Merwe, Moffie follows the coming-of-age of a gay teenager conscripted into the SADF in 1981. Nicholas is stationed on the border with Angola, where his unit awaits deployment against the “black communist threat”. When sparks fly between himself and another young recruit, the possibility of exposure threatens both with brutal humiliation and violence.
Nominated for Best Film at the 2019 London Film Festival and for a further two awards at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, Moffie is directed by Oliver Hermanus and stars Kai Luke Brummer, Ryan de Villiers, Hilton Pelser and Matthew Vey.
Age restriction: 18
Run time: 2h4m
To book tickets, visit www.sterkinekor.com or download the SK App on your smartphone.
Stream of the Day
Resident Evil 3 demo soon available
On 19 March, players will be able to get a sneak preview of Resident Evil 3 with a demo featuring playable character Jill Valentine in Raccoon City.
Resident Evil fans can get an early taste of the upcoming survival horror game, Resident Evil 3, with an action-packed playable demo that will be available starting this Thursday, 19 March, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC players via Steam.
The Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo lets players step into the boots of the legendary heroine Jill Valentine, as she teams up with Carlos Oliveira and the Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasure Service (U.B.C.S.) to evacuate civilians from a crumbling Raccoon City. While Jill is fighting to save innocent civilians, she must also save herself from the relentless bioweapon Nemesis, whose sole objective is her demise.
The Raccoon City Demo will reveal a new cinematic trailer exclusive to demo participants upon completion, and will be available starting March 19 at 06:00 SAST on Xbox One and 20:00 SAST on PlayStation 4 and Steam.
As if Jill’s battle was not daunting enough, Capcom also invites players to test their limits with a challenging Mr Charlie scavenger hunt within the Raccoon City Demo. Twenty Mr Charlie statues are strewn across Raccoon City; can you seek and destroy all of them with Nemesis hot on your heels? An on-screen counter will help players keep track of their acquired statues and a final count will be displayed upon the demo’s completion.
Resident Evil 3 is expected to be released later in 2020.