YouTube’s music guide to work from home

Working from home can be quite an adjustment, one that is more challenging than we might be led to believe. By now, you’ve probably looked up all the necessary information to help you make this transition, and found that most articles and blog posts advise you to arrange a home workspace, have a plan of action to help prioritise your tasks, stick to a schedule, and so on.

Once you’ve put in place all the measures necessary to ensure you are productive at home, you may want to look into setting the right ambience for you to get cracking. YouTube Music has your back.

Who Runs The World

International Women’s Month is still far from over, and the folks over at YouTube Music have compiled a selection of music by the top global female artists across musical genres.

A fan of noughties pop favourites like Beyonce, Britney, Mariah and Rihanna? They’ve got you covered with a 6 hour-long ‘00s Pop Divas playlist from that era. The Queens of Rap playlist has more than 120 songs from the best female emcees of all time, and the R&B Diva Classics playlist has 78 rhythm and blues standards. Regardless of your taste in music, there are a total of 10 girl power playlists you can choose from.

Mixed for You

Using AI and Machine learning, YouTube Music compiles all the songs it thinks you will like. The Liked songs playlist is autogenerated compiling all the songs you’ve liked on YouTube and YouTube Music, while the Discover Mix, updated every Wednesday, is a compilation of songs YouTube Music believes you’ll enjoy, plus it’s a great way for you to discover new favourites.

Today’s Hits

With more and more South Africans staying at home, it will be quite interesting to find out, and contribute to, what everyone is listening to locally. YouTube Music has 10 playlists under the Today’s Hits category, covering the Biggest Hits, SA Hip Hop Hotlist, Afro-soul Hotlist and a Gqom Hotlist to name a few for you to choose from.

Jog Your Musical Memory

Forgetting a song title happens to the best of us. With YouTube Music’s Smart Search feature, as a music lover, you can find any song, even if you can’t remember what it’s called. You can use descriptions, lyrics and even emojis to find the tracks you want to listen to. Smart Search facilitates most languages, including indigenous South African languages such as isiZulu and isiXhosa.

Hakuna Data Matata

With the ever-present threat of load shedding and expensive data, YouTube Music’s Smart Downloads, automatically saves music at night, when connected to Wi-Fi, allowing you to use less mobile data, enjoy a smoother updating experience and save up to 500 of your favourite songs offline using their Liked Songs playlist as well as other favourite playlists and albums.

The YouTube Music app is available to download from the Play Store and App Store today. Users can also check out the web player at music.youtube.com