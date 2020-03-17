Resident Evil 3 demo soon available

Resident Evil fans can get an early taste of the upcoming survival horror game, Resident Evil 3, with an action-packed playable demo that will be available starting this Thursday, 19 March, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC players via Steam.

The Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo lets players step into the boots of the legendary heroine Jill Valentine, as she teams up with Carlos Oliveira and the Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasure Service (U.B.C.S.) to evacuate civilians from a crumbling Raccoon City. While Jill is fighting to save innocent civilians, she must also save herself from the relentless bioweapon Nemesis, whose sole objective is her demise.

The Raccoon City Demo will reveal a new cinematic trailer exclusive to demo participants upon completion, and will be available starting March 19 at 06:00 SAST on Xbox One and 20:00 SAST on PlayStation 4 and Steam.

As if Jill’s battle was not daunting enough, Capcom also invites players to test their limits with a challenging Mr Charlie scavenger hunt within the Raccoon City Demo. Twenty Mr Charlie statues are strewn across Raccoon City; can you seek and destroy all of them with Nemesis hot on your heels? An on-screen counter will help players keep track of their acquired statues and a final count will be displayed upon the demo’s completion.

Resident Evil 3 is expected to be released later in 2020.