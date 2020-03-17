Stream of the Day
Resident Evil 3 demo soon available
On 19 March, players will be able to get a sneak preview of Resident Evil 3 with a demo featuring playable character Jill Valentine in Raccoon City.
Resident Evil fans can get an early taste of the upcoming survival horror game, Resident Evil 3, with an action-packed playable demo that will be available starting this Thursday, 19 March, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC players via Steam.
The Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo lets players step into the boots of the legendary heroine Jill Valentine, as she teams up with Carlos Oliveira and the Umbrella Biohazard Countermeasure Service (U.B.C.S.) to evacuate civilians from a crumbling Raccoon City. While Jill is fighting to save innocent civilians, she must also save herself from the relentless bioweapon Nemesis, whose sole objective is her demise.
The Raccoon City Demo will reveal a new cinematic trailer exclusive to demo participants upon completion, and will be available starting March 19 at 06:00 SAST on Xbox One and 20:00 SAST on PlayStation 4 and Steam.
As if Jill’s battle was not daunting enough, Capcom also invites players to test their limits with a challenging Mr Charlie scavenger hunt within the Raccoon City Demo. Twenty Mr Charlie statues are strewn across Raccoon City; can you seek and destroy all of them with Nemesis hot on your heels? An on-screen counter will help players keep track of their acquired statues and a final count will be displayed upon the demo’s completion.
Resident Evil 3 is expected to be released later in 2020.
Blade Runner comes to PC, consoles
The classic 1997 game, Blade Runner, based on the iconic movie of the same name, is coming to Steam for PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.
Nightdive Studios has partnered with Alcon Entertainment on Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition, a modern restoration of the classic 1997 video game Blade Runner for Steam and the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One consoles.
Originally released in 1997 by Westwood Studios, Blade Runner was one of the most innovative adventure games of its era. Long praised as a master-class in game design for its painstaking recreation of the sci-fi cinematic masterpiece, the game delivered an unforgettable gaming experience with groundbreaking graphics, an original musical score, and a canonical branching narrative seamlessly interwoven with the events of Ridley Scott’s 1982 feature film.
Once lost for years and only recently coming out of retirement, this seminal game will soon become widely available to a new generation of gamers. Fans of the cult classic can expect a polished and premium restoration from Nightdive using their proprietary KEX game engine, which has been used to restore classic video games across all digital platforms including System Shock: Enhanced Edition, Turok, Blood, and Forsaken Remastered. Nightdive has also sourced the original foreign-language translations, so fans can enjoy the game in German, French, Italian, and Chinese just as Westwood intended.
The game features updated character models and animations, upscaled cutscenes using machine learning algorithms, widescreen resolution support, and controller customization. However, fans will be pleased to learn that the original look and feel of the game is being preserved.
Nightdive CEO Stephen Kick says: “Blade Runner is still a jaw-dropping achievement on every level, so while we’re using KEX to upgrade the graphics and respectfully elevate the gaming experience in a way you’ve never seen before, we’re still preserving Westwood’s vision and gameplay in all its glory. While you can enjoy the benefits of playing the game on modern hardware, the game should look and feel not as it was, but as glorious as you remember it being.”
Releases across Steam, consoles, and other platforms are expected in 2020.
Langa Mavuso joins the Deezer Next class of 2020
Deezer’s Next programme has selected R&B star Langa Mavuso as a local priority act for South Africa.
Deezer NEXT, which launched in 2017, provides artists with 12 months of dedicated support from Deezer’s Artist Marketing and Editorial teams. This includes playlisting and creative marketing campaigns involving special content, fan events and social media amplification. The 25-year-old R&B rising talent Langa Mavuso joins the first class of Deezer Next 2020 as a local priority act for South Africa.
Mavuso is quickly becoming a Mzansi favourite. He first made his mark on the local music scene with the immense success of his two EPs and singles, including his most popular track, Sunday Blues.
He is currently recording and working on his highly anticipated debut album and hopes to give his fans and followers a memorable music experience.
“It’s a huge honour to be selected as part of Deezer Next 2020. I can’t wait for fans to see future projects we have coming up,” says Mavuso
“We are excited to have a rising talent like Langa Mavuso join the programme,” says Sotiris Moldovanos, Deezer Music Editor for Africa. “We love his music and look forward to bringing his sound closer to more music fans in South Africa and beyond.”
Joining Langa Deezer as a Global Next priority artist this year is Ali Gatie. Born in Yemen to Iraqi parents, Ali grew up in a small town in Ontario, Canada and is a rising star thanks to his talent as a rapper, singer and songwriter.
Ali moves between genres and styles and is riding high off his new track, What If I told You That I Love You. Meanwhile, his daily streams on Deezer jumped by 7,000% in the last 12 months following his 2019 single, It’s You. The song is an international success and put Ali on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.
“I’m so honoured to be selected for Deezer Next 2020,” he says. “This is a big year of firsts for me – I have my first album coming soon, I’ve been able to sell out my first world tour, connect with my fans and release more music than ever. I’m so thrilled to add this to the list.”
Says Nigel Harding, VP of Artist Marketing at Deezer: “We’re huge fans of Ali’s music and can’t wait to give him our full support. Working closely with talented artists is really the best part of the job. This year, we’ve taken Deezer NEXT even wider. We’re proud to feature artists from eight countries and plan on announcing more in the coming months.”
Deezer was the first streaming service to launch a yearly programme to support emerging talent. Deezer Next’s alumni include stars like Lewis Capaldi, Jorja Smith and Rag’n’Bone Man. Fans can discover Ali Gatie, along with the rest of the Deezer Next 2020 lineup, on a dedicated Deezer Next Channel.