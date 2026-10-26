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A new native edition of the game features reflective water, volumetric lighting and a revamped Super Mario world, writes JASON BANNIER.

A new Nintendo Switch 2 version of block-building game Minecraft launches today (27 October 2026), delivering moving sunlight shadows across blocky landscapes and reflective water.

Across procedurally generated worlds, players can mine materials, craft tools, explore and use blocks to create buildings, machines, landscapes and other designs. Survival mode adds hostile creatures and resource management, while Creative mode provides unlimited materials for unrestricted building.

Since the game’s full release in 2011, Minecraft has become the best-selling video game of all time, with more than 425-million copies sold . The franchise later expanded into spin-off games and a movie adaptation .

The native Switch 2 edition takes advantage of the newer console’s hardware to support Vibrant Visuals, which Mojang Studios describes as Minecraft’s biggest visual graphics update to date . Vibrant Visuals debuted on supported platforms in June 2025, but the native Switch 2 edition brings the graphics mode to Nintendo’s newer console.

The graphics mode changes how light and atmosphere appear without altering the underlying gameplay. Directional lighting moves as the sun crosses the sky, water reflects its surroundings, forests gain deeper shadows, and volumetric fog changes how distant environments appear.

Vibrant Visuals is enabled by default on Switch 2 and works with existing Minecraft worlds. As a cosmetic upgrade, the graphics mode does not affect how worlds function or prevent players using different graphics settings from playing together.

There are some limitations. Vibrant Visuals is unavailable during split-screen play, and support can vary across Marketplace worlds and content.

The Nintendo-exclusive Super Mario Mash-Up Pack also gets a visual upgrade. The included pack applies Vibrant Visuals to a custom Mario-themed world featuring locations including Peach’s Castle and Delfino Plaza. The pack contains 15 music tracks and 40 character skins inspired by the Super Mario series.

Players who already own the digital Nintendo Switch version can upgrade to the native Switch 2 Standard Edition. The upgrade is free in most territories until the end of January 2027, while discounted upgrades to the Deluxe and Ultimate collections are also available.

The Deluxe Collection includes the Celebration Food, Rescue Dogs and Plenty O’ Blocks add-ons, three Character Creator items and 700 Minecoins. The Ultimate Collection adds Decocraft and Weapons + Tools to those extras, alongside five Character Creator items and 1,000 Minecoins.

Online multiplayer requires a Nintendo Switch Online membership, while cross-platform play requires a Microsoft account.