‘Minecraft’ brings pickaxe action to cinemas

In ‘A Minecraft Movie’, a band of misfits team up with an expert crafter while questing through a blocky world inspired by the game.

In A Minecraft Movie, a group of misfits are transported into the Overworld – the Earth-like part of the Minecraft universe. Together, they must find a way home by crafting tools like pickaxes and swords, while adapting to the imaginative world around them.

Minecraft is one of the best-selling video games of all time, with over 300-million copies sold. The fantasy adventure comedy is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas from today (4 April 2025).

In the sandbox game, players can explore, build, and survive in a world made of cubes – a concept that carries into A Minecraft Movie, where the characters must navigate a similarly blocky environment, gather resources, and confront familiar in-game creatures as part of their quest.

The film follows Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison, Henry, Natalie and Dawn as they team up with expert crafter Steve. On their quest, they face off against piglins and zombies while rediscovering their creativity as the key to finding their way home.

Jack Black (School of Rock) stars as Steve, with Jason Momoa (Aquaman) as Garrett. The cast includes Sebastian Hansen (Just Mercy) as Henry, and Emma Myers (Wednesday) as Natalie.

A Minecraft Movie is directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite). It is written by Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer, Neil Widener, Gavin James, and Chris Galletta, from a story developed by Allison Schroeder, Bowman, and Palmer.