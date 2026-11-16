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Despite South African companies scoring above the global average for cyber defence, businesses remain vulnerable, writes JASON BANNIER.

A company can invest heavily in cybersecurity, yet a seemingly harmless email from a trusted source could give criminals a way in.

During a recent briefing in Johannesburg, Cisco cybersecurity specialist Nabeel Rajab gave media the example of an organisation that had received a routine-looking document-signing request from a regular business partner, but in fact the email’s Microsoft OneDrive link had given attackers a route in.

“You can do everything that you want to protect your organisation,” said Rajab. “But if you’re doing business with people who are less secure, that can be a risk to you as well.”

The concern comes despite South Africa scoring above the global average in Cisco’s 2026 Relentless Defense Report . Surveyed local organisations achieved 68 out of 100 for cyber defence, compared with the global average of 64. Yet 95% experienced a business-disrupting cyber incident in the preceding 12 months.

The research surveyed 8,000 cybersecurity professionals across 30 markets, including 170 in SA. Organisations were assessed on their security coverage, response speed and operational obstacles that could delay action against threats.

SA’s higher average masks a significant divide. About one-third of surveyed local organisations fell into the two weakest defence categories: 28% were classified as reactive; and 6% as exposed, the lowest category. Cybercriminals could exploit weaknesses in these organisations to infiltrate better-protected businesses through their supply chains.

Cisco’s cyber defence rankings for South Africa.

Rajab told Gadget: “Supply chain attacks are not new. We’re just seeing it happen more, and there aren’t a lot of answers for it.

“With the advent of AI, the barrier to entry for attackers is significantly reduced. You don’t need a good coding capability today because AI can do a lot of that for you.”

AI can be used to automate parts of an attack, reducing the time required to exploit weaknesses and increasing the capabilities of cybercriminals. The report found that 40% of the business-disrupting cyber incidents reported by South African respondents involved AI-enhanced attacks.

The challenge is compounded by the way local organisations manage cybersecurity. Only 41% of surveyed South African organisations reported having security, networking and IT teams operating as one coordinated team with shared visibility and tools. Another 40% spent more time collecting and correlating information across systems than addressing threats.

Rajab said SA’s shortage of cybersecurity skills was also driving greater reliance on outsourced security services. Many businesses cannot afford dedicated teams to monitor and maintain their defences continuously, making external specialists increasingly important.

Outsourcing introduces additional organisations into cybersecurity operations and decision-making. An incident may therefore require co-ordination between internal departments and external providers, even when a business has the technology needed to detect a threat.

Protecting the wider business network

Cisco’s report identifies the highest-performing organisations as Relentless Defenders, which achieve scores of at least 80 out of 100. Only 9% of surveyed South African organisations qualified for the category.

Globally, these stronger defenders were more likely to co-ordinate their security operations across departments and maintain consistent controls over different systems and users, including external contractors.

Rajab said improving the capabilities of weaker organisations could help reduce supply chain attacks across the market. Bringing more businesses into the stronger defence categories would reduce opportunities for attackers to exploit vulnerable suppliers.

“This is a market-level activity, not an individual one,” Rajab told Gadget. “We have to take a more organised market-wide, product-based approach to try to tackle some of these problems.”

Cisco develops and acquires security technologies, while using research, education and integrated management platforms to help businesses improve their defences.

Rajab’s assessment points to a broader challenge for interconnected South African businesses: improving their own cybersecurity is only part of the work when attackers can also look for a way in through the companies they trust.