Nightcrawler blinks into ‘Marvel Rivals’

Photo courtesy Marvel Rivals.

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Nightcrawler, a sword-wielding hero capable of teleporting in and out of fights, is now available to play in Marvel Rivals. The mutant’s addition is central to the team shooter’s eleventh season, Doomsday, which launches today (13 November 2026).

Nightcrawler is characterised by his blue skin, pointed tail and demonic appearance, which contrast with his compassionate nature, strong morals and deep religious faith. He first appeared in Marvel comics in 1975’s Giant-Size X-Men #1.

Nightcrawler falls into the game’s Strategist role, combining support abilities with aggressive close-range combat. A new character reveal trailer shows the mutant blinking into fights, striking with his swords and throwing Brimstone Bombs that heal allies while damaging enemies.

His ultimate extends his teleportation to the whole squad. He can teleport allies one by one to a chosen location, gathering the team before pulling nearby enemies towards him.

The story so far

Doomsday drops Nightcrawler into a crisis spanning two timelines. Damage to the barriers between dimensions has put present-day New York on a collision course with Nueva York, the futuristic city of 2099, while two versions of Doctor Doom pursue their own ambitions.

The season 11 trailer sets up the clash between the two worlds. The timing puts the game on similar ground to Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios’ upcoming blockbuster movie.

The game’s collision expands on 26 November with Chrono Annihilation, a new 18-versus-18 mode played on the dedicated Incursion Point map. The 36-player battle is one of several additions detailed in NetEase’s season 11 developer breakdown.

Another supernatural character will join the playable roster later in Season 11. Dracula is set to bring what NetEase describes as his “unholy powers” to the battlefield.

The season begins the second-anniversary celebrations for Marvel Rivals. From 19 November, anniversary activities will reward players with 2,500 Units and a free legendary Deadpool costume. Six mini-games will open in the Times Square social area on 26 November.

Heroes get reshuffled

Doomsday debuts alongside a significant balance update that adjusts heroes across all three roles. Squirrel Girl receives a notable rework, with her enemy-trapping Squirrel Blockade now triggering Acorn Rain to damage and slow nearby opponents. Her Mammal Bond ability will also temporarily speed up her primary acorn attacks at the cost of lower damage per shot.

Doctor Strange, Emma Frost, Wolverine, Phoenix, Black Widow, Groot, Cloak & Dagger and Loki are among the other heroes receiving balance changes.

PC performance boost

PC players can download an optional experimental optimised client designed to reduce processor load during matches. NetEase says the feature can improve CPU performance by up to 10% and reduce mid-match stuttering.

A competitive visual-effects setting is in development, aimed at reducing notorious visual clutter during crowded battles. The work requires adjustments to the effects of every hero, with release targeted for next year.

Where to play Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals, developed and published by NetEase Games, is free-to-play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

* Visit the ‘Marvel Rivals’ website here.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.