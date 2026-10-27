‘Sulfur’ sends players trouble-hunting

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Treasure expeditions come with peril in a new singleplayer game, where losing costs valuable gear, writes JASON BANNIER.

Caverns, sewers and castles hide weapons and valuable equipment in Sulfur, a shooting game built around expeditions into a strange world. Bringing those finds home depends on surviving the hostile creatures and other risks along the way.

Sulfur leaves Steam Early Access today (28 October 2026), launching in full on PC, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The release follows two years of development during which the game sold more than 500,000 copies.

More than 60 firearms can be discovered and customised with attachments and magical effects. The full release includes 54 enchantments, with many created by combining effects, giving players different ways to alter weapons before taking them into a fight.

Those choices carry consequences. Stronger weapons and equipment can improve the chances of surviving an expedition, but losing means valuable gear taken along may not come back.

Weapons are only part of the experimentation. Sulfur also includes cooking and hundreds of items to find, alongside equipment and tools that can be combined in different ways.

The full release completes Sulfur’s story from beginning to end. Players can face bosses, take on quests and uncover secrets while searching for answers about what happened to the world.

Some of those answers may come from the strange creatures encountered along the way. Rather than simply becoming targets, certain characters can offer warnings and clues that point players further into the mystery.

Developer Perfect Random plans to continue supporting Sulfur with free updates after launch. Multiplayer is planned for a later update but is not part of today’s release. A free playable demo is available.

* Watch the ‘Sulfur’ 1.0 release trailer here .

* Visit the official Sulfur website here .

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.