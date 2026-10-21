Volvo EC40: Wired to thrill

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Volvo EC40 proves that a lot of technology and a wicked dose of electric power can be an entertaining combination, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

I have a confession to make. I spent a fair amount of time enjoying the thrill of the Volvo EC40’s power when I should probably have been concentrating on all the technology packed into it. With 300kW and 670Nm on tap in the twin motor version, it is rather difficult not to be distracted.

The acceleration in the EC40 is phenomenal. Electric power arrives immediately, without an engine revving itself into a frenzy or a gearbox trying to work out what I want. I pressed the accelerator and the car went. Very quickly. The claimed zero to 100 km/h time is 4.7 seconds, which helps explain why this stylish Volvo can feel like it has a rather mischievous streak.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The EC40 has a sloping roofline, familiar Volvo headlights and a tidy, modern shape. It looks smart. The black styling of the Black Edition adds a sportier edge.

The 12.3-inch driver display sits directly in front of the driver, while a nine-inch portrait touchscreen takes care of the infotainment system and many of the car’s settings. I prefer having driving information in front of me instead of having to glance sideways at the centre console. The display can show navigation information or a simpler selection of driving details, depending on the view selected.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Google comes into the picture on the central screen. Google Maps is built into the infotainment system, so I could plan a route without relying entirely on my phone. That is particularly useful in an electric car, where finding a charging station can become part of the journey. The system uses traffic information to help with route planning.

Google Assistant is available for compatible voice commands, including navigation, calls and music. I would rather ask for directions than fiddle with a screen while driving, although the system does not always respond as quickly as I would like. Some functions are buried in menus, too. Touchscreens make dashboards look wonderfully uncluttered, but I still have a soft spot for a physical button that does exactly what I need without a search party.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available for those who prefer to use their phones, while Bluetooth provides another way to connect.

The Volvo Cars app adds more convenience. Depending on the available services and vehicle specification, it allows owners to check charging information and manage functions such as cabin preconditioning remotely. In South African summer weather, being able to prepare the cabin before getting into a parked car is a feature I can appreciate. Getting into an oven on wheels is nobody’s idea of luxury.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Battery management is an important part of the electric-car experience, and the EC40 has an 82kWh battery in the twin motor version. Speed, temperature, road conditions and driving style all have a say in how far the car will travel.

Technology earns its keep in the csmeras. The available 360-degree camera combines views around the car to make manoeuvring easier, particularly in tight parking bays. I welcome any system that helps me judge where the corners of a vehicle are when walls, pillars and neighbouring cars seem determined to occupy the same space.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Volvo’s safety technology includes driver-assistance systems, such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring, depending on specification. These can help with the demands of highway driving and alert the driver to potential hazards.

Inside, the EC40 has the comfortable, uncluttered feel of a Volvo. The infotainment system and driver display give the cabin a modern look.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The EC40 left me with plenty to think about. The Google integration, navigation, connected services and safety systems make it a thoroughly modern electric car, and the technology has a practical purpose.

But if I am honest, the technology was not the only thing I wanted to play with. That phenomenal power kept calling my name. The EC40 might be dressed for a sophisticated evening out, but beneath the stylish exterior is an electric Volvo with a decidedly naughty side.

*Pricing for the Volvo EC40 starts at R1,396,800.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.