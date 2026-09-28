‘Minecraft Dungeons II’ breaks from Overworld

Image courtesy Minecraft Dungeons.

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A new action game expands the hunt for loot with deeper equipment choices and a strange new dimension, writes JASON BANNIER.

Mysterious rifts set the scene for Minecraft Dungeons II, a new action game in the iconic block-based world. The sequel moves beyond the Overworld, Minecraft’s main realm, and into the Sift, a dimension filled with strange landscapes and powerful enemies.

Minecraft Dungeons II is available from today (29 September 2026). Connected regions replace the original title’s isolated missions, linking settlements, quests and other points of interest.

Combat retains the series’ top-down dungeon-crawling format, with heroes cutting through mobs and collecting equipment as they progress. Weapons range from swords and war hammers to battlestaffs and several bow types, giving each party room to favour speed, power or distance.

The journey combines main quests with smaller diversions. One task may involve finding a beekeeper’s missing bees, while another sends players after the Twisted Warden. Caves and forgotten ruins can change between visits, giving exploration a less predictable shape.

The sequel expands character building. The number of combat slots has doubled from six to 12, while armour is divided into helmets, chestplates, leggings and boots. Talismans provide passive bonuses, and random effects can make two examples of the same item behave differently.

Image courtesy Minecraft Dungeons.

Enchanting offers more control over equipment. Books found during the adventure add enchantments to a personal library, allowing players to apply chosen effects through the enchantsmith. Enchantments can then be upgraded as a build develops.

Heroes can now jump as well as dodge-roll. Leaping helps players reach hidden areas, navigate platforming sections and strike enemies from above. Ranged weapons receive another practical change: ammunition recharges automatically instead of forcing players to search constantly for arrows.

The full adventure can be played alone or in a party of up to four. Local couch co-op, online cross-play and mixed co-op are supported, while matchmaking and party codes help players assemble a group. The original Minecraft Dungeons is not required to understand or play the sequel.

Where to play Minecraft Dungeons II

Minecraft Dungeons II is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and Xbox on PC. The game is also available through Game Pass. The title is developed by Mojang Studios and Double Eleven and published by Xbox Game Studios.

* Visit the ‘Minecraft Dungeons II’ website here .

* Watch the opening cinematic on YouTube here .

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.