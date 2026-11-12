Photo courtesy Ster-Kinekor.

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Masked thieves turn robberies into online entertainment in a new heist comedy, writes JASON BANNIER.

Most criminals slip around in the shadows. However, the crew in How to Rob a Bank hits go live with its devious plans.

The action-comedy movie is screening in Ster-Kinekor cinemas and Nu Metro theatres from today (13 November 2026).

A recent trailer shows the masked crew storming banks with cameras rolling. After 15 bank jobs, their videos have racked up 900-million views, making the criminals celebrities while leaving investigators with a very public trail to follow.

The crew’s leader is played by Nicholas Hoult ( Superman ). The cast includes Anna Sawai ( Shōgun ), Rhenzy Feliz ( The Penguin ) and Pete Davidson ( Dog Man ).

The story brings veteran FBI agent West (John C Reilly) and software engineer Reagan Gardner (Zoë Kravitz) into the hunt for the people behind the videos. As the investigation closes in, the robbers pull their followers into the pursuit, turning the manhunt into part of the spectacle.

The robbers give their followers more than fast cars and stolen cash to cheer for. Their videos tap into frustration over debt, low-paying work and the financial system, framing each heist as payback against institutions they believe have failed ordinary people.

Director David Leitch built his career in stunt work before moving behind the camera. His directing credits include Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Bullet Train and The Fall Guy . That background suits a movie packed with car chases, physical stunts and elaborate action sequences. Leitch directs from a screenplay by Mark Bianculli, with 87North and Imagine Entertainment producing.

* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and deputy editor of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Bluesky at @jas2bann.