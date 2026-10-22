Pre-owned vehicle scammers ride AI wave

Photo by Edoardo Cuoghi on Unsplash.

Fraudsters are using generative AI to fabricate convincing vehicle listings, but AI can also help buyers verify potential sellers, writes GUIDO RUSSO.

The National Automobile Dealers’ Association (NADA) warns that sophisticated digital scams, particularly in the pre-owned vehicle space, are becoming harder to detect.

According to the South African Police Service, 147,149 commercial crime cases were officially recorded in the country from April 2025 to March 2026, representing a 2.5% overall annual increase in commercial and fraud crimes. Meanwhile, a 2026 Global Anti-Scam Alliance study revealed that 85% of participants in SA had encountered a scam in the past year.

“Generative AI has made it easier for fraudsters,” says Thembinkosi Pantsi, NADA vice-chairperson. “In the past, poor grammar, blurry images, or inconsistent branding were easily noticeable red flags. Today, scammers are using AI to instantly generate legitimate looking advertisements, complete with convincing email and social media profiles. What looks like an unbeatable deal online can now quickly turn into a devastating financial loss.”

Compounding the problem in the retail automotive space is the rapid proliferation of AI tools. Scammers are leveraging generative AI and digital manipulation software to produce realistic vehicle listings, official-looking dealership and banking identities. There have been cases of cloned voice and video messages. NADA says this is making online vehicle fraud harder to detect than ever before.

“The single best safeguard for consumers in today’s digital landscape is accountability,” says Pantsi. “Transacting through an established and accredited car dealership provides statutory protection under the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) and provides the peace of mind that comes with knowing that the seller is legitimate and the vehicle has undergone proper background, ownership, and technical checks.

“Furthermore, consumers should remember that technology works both ways. Although AI has been used in nefarious practices, it can also be a powerful tool for consumer protection. Buyers can leverage search tools and AI models to cross-reference reviews, complaints, compliments, and warnings that others may have posted about a potential seller, as well as check a company’s history and customer feedback as part of the due diligence required for any vehicle purchase.”

NADA provides the following indicators to help spot digital scams:

Bypassing a bank auction: Fraudsters claim they can secure a repossessed vehicle prior to a bank auction for an upfront holding fee. In SA, repossessed vehicles are strictly handled via accredited auction houses – never via private messaging apps.

Pressure for immediate deposit: Scammers create a false sense of urgency, insisting on an Electronic Funds Transfer to “hold” the vehicle to avoid the sale going to other alleged interested buyers.

Refusal of in-person viewing: While AI can generate convincing photos or pre-recorded videos, scammers will consistently make excuses to avoid an in-person viewing at a verifiable physical location.

Pantsi says: “Before parting with your hard-earned money, ensure you use every resource available to verify who you are dealing with, and always prioritise reputable, professional car dealers with a physical footprint and a proven track record.”