‘Spinners’ S2 takes action to Joburg

Photo courtesy DStv.

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A violent ambush sends a motorsport crew into a gang war in the new season of the South African drama, writes GUIDO RUSSO.

Johannesburg offers recognition, opportunity and a clean break in season two of South African drama Spinners. However, the crew’s past refuses to stay behind.

The eight-episode season premiered yesterday (25 October 2026) on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161. The South African broadcast forms part of a rollout across more than 45 countries. The rollout includes several dubbed and subtitled versions.

The first season introduced Ethan as a 17-year-old Cape Flats driver working for a local gang. Spinning, an extreme motorsport where he could channel his driving skills, offered a possible route away from crime while he supported his younger brother.

Season two takes Ethan and his crew to Jozi, where their rise from local drivers to recognised figures on the spinning circuit brings new opportunities and dangerous rivals.

An attack connected to Ethan’s former gang brings the crew’s momentum to an abrupt halt, leaving them in need of protection. They turn to the powerful Maseko family, but the alliance draws Ethan into a conflict between rival crime syndicates and tests where his loyalties lie.

The new episodes explore the consequences of violence alongside ambition, grief, friendship and family loyalty. Ethan’s growing status promises a different life, while the danger surrounding him threatens to repeat the cycle he hoped to escape.

“Spinners has already proven that African stories can compete on the world stage, and this rollout is us backing that conviction at scale,” says Nomsa Philiso, CANAL+ Africa EVP of Content. “Bringing Season 2 to millions of viewers across the world and delivering it in more than five languages, means audiences from Lagos to Paris get to experience South African storytelling at its best.”

Cantona James returns as Ethan after winning best performance at the inaugural Dakar Series for the role. The debut season, which was the first African series selected in competition at Canneseries, later won best foreign TV Series at the Shanghai TV Festival’s Magnolia Awards.

New cast members include Clementine Mosimane as Ma Sithole, Aphiwe Mkefe as Sayi, Luyanda Zwane as Amahle, and Mondli Makhoba as a Maseko family bodyguard.

Jaco Bouwer directs the season. Joachim Landau and Benjamin Hoffman created the series, while Matthew Jankes and Sean Steinberg serve as head writers. Federation MEAC and Natives at Large produce.