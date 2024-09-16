PUBG drops into the green zone

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Play for Green campaign introduces climate-themed maps, conservation events, and creative contests to raise environmental awareness.

PUBG Mobile has launched a new campaign called Play for Green, as part of the Green Game Jam, an initiative by Playing For The Planet and supported by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The campaign encourages players to engage in climate action through a series of new in-game features, maps, and events designed to promote environmental awareness and support real-world conservation projects.

New maps and climates

Two new maps have been added in PUBG Mobile’s World of Wonder mode: Ruins of Erangel: Sandstorm and Ruins of Erangel: Exploration. Developed in collaboration with UCL climatologist Professor Mark Maslin, these maps simulate the Erangel location 100 years into the future, highlighting the potential impact of unchecked climate change.

The new regions challenge players to navigate extreme conditions, such as sandstorms and dwindling resources, while offering a narrative-driven experience that educates players on environmental issues.

Run for Green

The Run for Green event, ending 24 September, translates players’ in-game movements into real-world support for environmental projects across Indonesia, Pakistan, and Brazil. Player actions will help protect over 350,000 square metres of ecologically vital land.

Participating in this event also unlocks digital rewards, including access to a new feature, the Preservation Garden in Home mode, which showcases endangered flora and aims to educate players about the importance of biodiversity.

Creative contest and challenges

The World of Wonder Green Creative Contest is being launched, which invites players to create their own climate-themed maps. The best entries will be featured in the game and share a prize pool of $12,500.

Meanwhile, the Global Action Challenge, ending 30 September, encourages players to showcase their local environmental efforts on social media for a chance to win exclusive in-game items.

Industry and expert support

“Through the Play For Green campaign, we’re using the power of gaming to address one of the most pressing challenges of our time: climate change,” said Vincent Wang, head of PUBG Mobile publishing at Tencent Games.

“With initiatives like the Ruins of Erangel maps and the Run for Green event, we’re not just creating immersive content for our players—we’re inspiring a global community to take real-world action. This is gaming with purpose, and PUBG Mobile is proud to be at the forefront of this movement.”

Prof. Mark Maslin, climatologist and professor at UCL, said: “Climate change is not just a distant threat—it’s a reality that will impact every corner of our world. The ‘Play for Green’ campaign in PUBG Mobile is a powerful tool for raising awareness, offering players a glimpse into a possible future shaped by climate change. By merging science with interactive storytelling, we’re helping to educate and engage a global audience in the fight to protect our planet.”

Sam Barrett, Playing for the Planet co-founder, and chief youth, education and advocacy of UN Environment Programme, said: “The Green Game Jam 2024 is all about harnessing the unique power of gaming to inspire and encourage players to get their sleeves rolled up and take action themselves.

“Whether it is making a different choice of what to eat, how to travel or power your home or using our voice to speak out, people power has always played a role in making the world one we all want it to be.

“The Green Game Jam has been built as a sandbox for all studios to get players to consider how small actions can make a real difference. We look forward to seeing how PUBG Mobile’s Play for Green campaign inspires even more people to act.”

* Download PUBG Mobile on the App Store or Google Play Store.