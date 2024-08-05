Mazda CX-30 goes large on display

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The updated Editions, now in South Africa, combine sleek lines with a human-centric approach that includes a 25-inch display screen.

A new update to the Mazda CX-30 adds carefully selected features to enhance its sleek lines and a powerful stance with a human-centric approach.

Already equipped with a range of standard high-tech features, such as a heads-up display, electric folding mirrors, and push start ignition, the new editions add a huge 25-inch display screen.

All CX-30 editions are powered by a 2.0 litre engine that delivers 121 kW of power and 213 Nm of torque. The powerplant is responsive and incredibly fuel efficient. Coupled with a smooth six-speed automatic gearbox, the Mazda CX-30 is equally at home in the city and out on the open road.

Mazda provided the following details of the new Editions:

Mazda CX-30 2.0L Active AT Edition

The CX-30 Active may be the entry-level Edition, but it is already equipped with impressive standard features such as Mazda i-Stop, Electronic Parking Brake, and leather wrapped steering and gearshift knob, to name only a few.

With this update, the following features are added to the CX-30 2.0L Active AT Edition:

Android Auto & Wireless Apple CarPlay

USB (type C) connectivity ports – 2 Ports

25-inch Display Screen

Mazda CX-30 2.0L Dynamic AT Edition

The popular dynamic Edition gets the same updates as above:

Android Auto & Wireless Apple CarPlay

USB (type C) connectivity ports – 2 Ports

25-inch Display Screen

New features on the CX-30 2.0L Dynamic Edition

In addition to the above-mentioned features, the CX-30 2.0L Dynamic Edition also receives:

8” Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights (DRL)

Wireless charging (Qi)

Parking Sensors (Front)

Crafted with attention to every detail, from performance and interiors to technology, the Mazda CX-30 promises a personalised experience. The addition of these features makes the CX-30 2.0L Dynamic AT Edition one of the strongest premium value propositions in its price range.

Mazda CX-30 2.0L Carbon AT Edition

The Mazda CX-30 Carbon Edition enjoys a high level of specification, with standard features like rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, auto paddle transmission switches and black metallic 18-inch alloy wheels, to name a few.

With this latest range upgrade, the CX-30 Carbon Edition gets:

Power Liftgate

Sunroof

This adds to the CX-30 Carbon Edition’s exclusivity and eye-catching style with its black mirrors and red interior stitching. If you’re looking for premium comfort with a sporty edge, the Carbon Edition offers everything you’re looking for, and more.

Mazda CX-30 2.0L Individual AT Edition

The Individual Edition is the top-of-the range and will gain all the new features mentioned above. Mazda is proud to introduce a new Retro Sports interior option. With premium new features highlighted by Terracotta upholstery and powerful black contrast elements, this design package brings back the elegance of classic coachwork.

Adding to its premium offer, the CX-30 Individual Edition now also boasts:

Seat trim – Suede & Leatherette (Black & terracotta)

18″ Alloy Wheels (Black Metallic)

Black outer mirrors

Blindspot Monitor

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

The Mazda CX-30 sets new safety standards with its ultra-high tensile steel reinforced chassis and a knee airbag for the driver as standard across all models. It also includes active safety features like Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), ensuring top-tier protection in every Edition.

The CX-30 Individual Edition offers superior driver support and safety, providing driver confidence with an elegant appearance.

Summary

The revised Mazda CX-30 Editions now offer the best comfort, connectivity and safety features in the segment. With a solid base of standard features, this latest update ensures customers have a variety of choice across the CX-30 range to choose the grade and specification that perfectly suits their lifestyle.

Mazda CX-30 Editions Pricing (incl VAT)

CX-30 2.0L Active AT Edition R531,800

CX-30 2.0L Dynamic AT Edition R569,400

CX-30 2.0L Carbon Edition AT R587,500

CX-30 2.0L Individual AT Edition R630,900