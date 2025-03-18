When the invite reads black-tie but the car says no

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Chery Tiggo Cross is a mix of styles on four wheels, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The market is flooded with crossover options ranging from the mundane to the luxurious. But every once in a while, a car comes along that dares to be a little different, and the Chery Tiggo Cross is one such vehicle. This little crossover is like that one friend who shows up to a black-tie event in a neon tracksuit – unexpected, bold, and oddly endearing.

The first thing I noticed about the Tiggo Cross was its design. It was as if someone took a hatchback, an SUV, and a spaceship, threw them into a blender, and hit “puree.”

The result is a car that is equal parts futuristic and funky. The front grille is bold and angular, with sharp headlights that give it a slightly aggressive look. The side profile is where things get interesting: there is a hint of sportiness with its slightly raised ride height and chunky wheel arches, but it also has a playful, almost cartoonish vibe. The rear end is where the spaceship comparison really comes into play, with sleek taillights and a spoiler that looks like it belongs on a sci-fi movie prop.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Inside, the Chery Cross continues to surprise. The cabin is surprisingly modern, with a clean layout and a touchscreen infotainment system that is easy to use. The materials are not premium, but they are well put together, and there is a surprising amount of attention to detail. The seats are comfortable, and there is plenty of headroom and legroom for both front and rear passengers. The overall vibe is youthful and fun, which is a refreshing change from the more serious interiors of some competitors.

For a car in its price range, the Cross comes with an impressive array of tech features. The touchscreen infotainment system is intuitive and responsive, and it supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. My Honor phone, which is Android, connected wirelessly and easily. The Android Auto mapping system used Google Maps from my phone. The images were clear, and the voice was easy to hear. The sound system is decent.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Chery Tiggo Cross has standard Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. That is a nice touch for a car in this segment, and really helped with parking and reversing.

Safety features are also a strong point for the Tiggo Cross. It comes equipped with ABS, electronic stability control, and a suite of airbags to keep the driver and passengers protected. While it may not have all the advanced driver-assistance features of more expensive crossovers, it has the basics covered.

The Cross may not be the most conventional choice in the crossover segment, but that is exactly what makes it so appealing.

However, it can be a bit sluggish on an incline, especially with a load.

Despite its compact size, the Chery Tiggo Cross is surprisingly practical. The rear seats fold down to create a decent amount of cargo space, making it easy to haul groceries, luggage, or even a small piece of furniture. The rear doors open wide, which makes loading and unloading easier. And while it is not a full-on SUV, the slightly raised ride height gives a better view of the road and makes it easier to navigate rough terrain.

Pricing for the Chery Tiggo Cross starts from R 399,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.