Toyota gets its game on

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sponsorship of the African Championships Gaming League (ACGL) is ‘about being where the future consumer is going to be’.

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) ignites a new era of esports with an electrifying partnership as the Crown Sponsor of the African Gaming Championship, in collaboration with the African Championships Gaming League (ACGL).

The University of Cape Town’s Sports Centre was the recent setting for a new partnership in esports in South Africa, as Toyota became crown sponsor of the African Gaming Championship.

In collaboration with the African Championships Gaming League (ACGL), the invite-only tournament saw thrilling competition among high school and university students from 26 to 28 July.

The event aimed to cultivate the burgeoning culture of African esports while establishing a robust foundation for esports education.

Toyota says its foray into esports reflects its evolution into a mobility-focused company. This strategic alignment underscores the progressive ethos of today’s sporting landscape. Participants engaged in competitive fervour across popular titles such as Fortnite, Rocket League, EA FC, and Clash Royale. The Fortnite tournament is South Africa’s premier LAN competition for the game, offering gamers a platform to showcase their skills and passion.

“Toyota SA recognises that the world is changing, and esports is part of that change,” says Glenn Crompton, vice president of marketing at TSAM. “It’s about being where the future consumer is going to be and being part of the conversation around new platforms and new ways of engaging with people.

“Through gaming, we are actively nurturing the dynamic culture of consumer interaction and playing a role in impacting young lives and shaping the future of gaming across Africa.”

The Toyota Gaming Engine (TTGE) enhanced the experience further by offering sim rigs. Enthusiasts of speed could immerse themselves in GT 7, taking the wheel of their Toyota to compete for prizes.

The winners of the African Gaming Championship.

School esports Tournaments

17 schools from around South Africa

100+ individual school learners attended

ASL Clash Royale

1. Reddam House Bedfordview – Shixsi

2. Bellville High School – Matthysens

3. Beliville High School – DarkMonsterPro

ASL EAFC

1. Marlboro Gardens Secondary School – Hamza Moosa

2. Think Digital Academy – ATK Ridhaa

3. Parel Vallei – Zac De Frietas

ASL Fortnite

1. Edgemead High School

2. Paul Roos Gymnasium

3. Hoërskool Die Anker

ASL Rocket League

1. Paul Roos Gymnasium

2. Hoërskool Oos-Moot

3. Thomas More College

University esports Tournament + Public esports Open Tournament

Participants: 154 individuals across three titles.

ASL EAFC

1. Zaid April – Goliath Gaming

2. Kaylan Moodley – Exceed

3. Aasim Lamara – Nixuh

AGC Fortnite

1. Reapsii – Punishers

2. Neymar – Exceed

3. Aveeva – Nixuh

AGC Rocket League

1. Last Dance

2. Daft

3. Bear Cave