Wheels of the Week: Can a car really be a happy place?

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

When I first laid eyes on the XUV 3XO, I knew our holiday was going to be special. The car’s design is a head-turner. The bold front grille, those sleek LED headlights, and the muscular stance made it look like it was ready to conquer the world.

My friends could not stop complimenting it, and even the guy at the petrol station gave it an appreciative nod. The XUV 3XO does not just look good; it made me look good by association. And let’s be honest, who does not want that?

The road trip began with comfort and tech. As we hit the road, the XUV 3XO’s interior quickly became our happy place. The cabin is spacious, well-designed, and packed with tech that made the journey feel like a great experience. The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system was our command centre, effortlessly connecting to our phones via wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. We created a holiday playlist, and the Harman Kardon sound system brought it to life with crystal-clear audio. Every beat felt like a celebration, and every kilometre felt like a party.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The panoramic sunroof was another highlight. As we drove through scenic routes, we opened it up to let in the fresh air and sunshine. At night, it became our window to the stars—perfect for those moments when we pulled over to stretch our legs and soak in the beauty of the night sky. The ambient lighting added a touch of luxury, making the cabin feel cozy and inviting even during late-night drives.

The XUV 3XO performed on the road. We had the turbo petrol version, and boy, did it deliver. With 82kW of power and 200Nm of torque. engine was peppy and responsive, making overtaking easy and uphill drives feel effortless. The 6-speed automatic transmission was smooth as butter, and the drive modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport) let us tailor the experience to our mood. Sport mode, in particular, was a blast – it turned the XUV 3XO into a spirited little beast that loved to show off its power.

The suspension handled rough patches and potholes with ease, ensuring a comfortable ride even on less-than-perfect roads. And when we ventured off the beaten path to explore a hidden giraffe in the bushes, the XUV 3XO’s ground clearance and stability gave us the confidence to tackle the terrain without a second thought. It is not just a city slicker; it is an adventurer at heart.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK

The rear seats were spacious enough for my child to stretch out a bit. However, the boot was a little small for luggage for three, plus food for a week. Luckily the rear seats fold down. We needed to fold one rear seat down to accommodate the cooler boxes.

The rear AC vents were a win, and the cup holders and storage spaces were a lifesaver for keeping our phones, water bottles, and snacks within easy reach. On the uphill with the aircon on full, fuel consumption was a little heavier, but that is to be expected.

Safety was never a concern, as the XUV 3XO has an impressive list of features. The six airbags, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability control gave us confidence on the road, while the 360-degree camera made parking in tight spots painless. The advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) were a bonus, with features like lane departure warning and forward collision warning adding an extra layer of security.

By the end of the trip, the Mahindra XUV 3XO had won us over completely. It was not just a car; it was an integral part of our holiday experience. It was our happy place.

Pricing for the Mahindra XUV 3XO starts at R278,260 (excl VAT).

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.