SA auto industry faces rough 2025

Established brands will need to adapt quickly to retain market share, writes GHANA MSIBI, CEO of WesBank.

South Africa’s automotive sector faces a challenging road ahead in 2025. While recent interest rate cuts offer a glimmer of hope, persistent economic headwinds and inflationary pressures continue to dampen consumer confidence and hinder growth.

A tug-of-war for market share

The arrival of more Chinese automakers will intensify competition. Their aggressive pricing strategies and focus on emerging technologies like electric vehicles (EVs) will undoubtedly disrupt the market. Established brands will need to adapt quickly, offering more competitive pricing, innovative features, and improved after-sales service to retain market share.

The rise of EVs: A double-edged sword

South Africa presents an opportunity for EVs. With a relatively stable electricity grid compared to other emerging markets, the country could become a key market for these vehicles. However, the lack of robust charging infrastructure and the high cost of electricity remain significant barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Ghana Msibi, CEO of WesBank

Innovation is key to survival

To navigate these challenges, the automotive industry must embrace innovation. This includes exploring alternative ownership models such as vehicle subscription and usage-based services. These models can improve affordability and flexibility for consumers while creating new revenue streams for industry players.

Expanding the value chain

The focus should extend beyond vehicle sales. Industry players must identify and capitalise on opportunities within the broader automotive ecosystem. This includes offering a wider range of value-added services, such as extended warranties, maintenance plans, and even financing for wear-and-tear items.

Pain and gain

The South African automotive industry faces yet another period of slow growth in 2025. While challenges remain, opportunities for growth exist. By embracing innovation, adapting to changing consumer preferences, and expanding into new areas of the automotive value chain, industry players can navigate these challenges and ensure long-term sustainability.