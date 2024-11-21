Oppo Reno12 Pro battery redefines mobile power

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Thanks to advanced battery technology and ultra-fast proprietary SuperVOOC charging, the handset lasts twice as long as an ordinary smartphone.

Smartphones have become integral parts of our daily lives, keeping us connected, organised, informed, and entertained. But whether it’s snapping a photo for social media or live streaming an event, a smartphone’s battery life can make or break these experiences.

On top of this, depending on how old a phone is, charging the battery can be a time-consuming task. Even once it’s at full charge, one can never tell how long it will last, thanks to many batteries degrading over time.

The last thing you want is to be caught in a battery crisis when it’s time to leap into action.

Enter the Oppo Reno12 Pro 5G: an endurance leader in the smartphone space, built to keep up with busy lives and power through them hour after hour. This is a purpose-built powerhouse designed to redefine user expectations around battery life and efficiency. Thanks to its advanced battery technology and ultra-fast proprietary SuperVOOC charging, the Reno12 Pro delivers a next-level mobile experience which lasts twice as long as an ordinary smartphone.

Designed for Full-Day Use

The Reno12 Pro 5G packs a 5000mAh high-capacity battery that offers full-day use, allowing one to roll with everything from early morning tasks to evening entertainment without fretting about charge. It boasts 1,400 charging cycles, equating to four years of optimal battery use – double the smartphone industry standard.

A high-capacity battery means fewer interruptions for professionals, travellers, content creators, and adventurers alike. This makes it a go-to choice for those who need their phone to keep up with every demand.

SuperVOOC changes everything

For those constantly on the move, the Reno12 Pro’s 80W SuperVOOC flash charging changes everything. It allows the Reno12 Pro to charge to 50% in just 15 minutes and reach a full charge in under 40 minutes. A quick 10-15 minute charge is often enough to power one through the rest of the day.

SuperVOOC includes advanced thermal management, preventing overheating during rapid charging. This makes it ideal for power users who need to recharge quickly and safely without slowing down.

An advanced Smart Battery Management feature is designed to maximise battery life without compromising performance. This intelligent power-saving feature analyses how one uses apps and tailors power distribution accordingly. It learns which apps are used most and when, and it allocates power to extend battery life in the background.

While many smartphones lose battery capacity over time, leading to frequent charges and, eventually, battery replacements, the Reno12 Pro’s Battery Health Engine reduces battery degradation. It maintains close to its original battery capacity, even with heavy usage.

With this proprietary technology, the Reno12 Pro is designed to last, maintaining battery resilience and performance even after long-term use. It’s an eco-friendly, cost-effective choice, reducing the need for frequent upgrades.

In effect, the Oppo Reno12 Pro is a smartphone that understands and adapts to modern users’ needs. With the power to endure, the intelligence to adapt, and the speed to recharge in a flash, it is crafted for those who want more from their technology – more power, convenience, and reliability.

Pricing and availability

The Oppo Reno12 Pro is available at all local operators at a recommended retail price of R18,999, with contract prices starting from R749 per month.