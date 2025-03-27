Alienware expands gaming monitor range

Photo courtesy Alienware.

Alienware has launched six new gaming monitors, expanding its portfolio with a mix of QD-OLED displays and high-performance screens designed for competitive gaming.

Leading the lineup is the Alienware 27 4K QD-OLED (AW2725Q), a CES 2025 Innovation Award Honoree. This display sets itself apart with its pixel density of 166 PPI (pixels per inch), a record for the highest pixels per inch in any OLED or QD-OLED monitor.

Photo courtesy Alienware.

The new Alienware 34 ultra-wide QD-OLED monitor (AW3425DW) offers a 240Hz refresh rate (up from 175Hz), improved connectivity with HDMI 2.1 FRL, and adds G-Sync compatible certification alongside AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA AdaptiveSync. It features a WQHD (3440×1440) resolution and 1800R curve. Alienware says this monitor envelops players’ field of view to unlock an expansive gaming and cinematic experience.

The new Alienware 27 280Hz QD-OLED monitor (AW2725D) pairs QHD resolution with a high-speed 280Hz refresh rate. Alienware says it strikes a sweet spot blend of vivid visuals and ultra-smooth performance that allow it to excel across all genres of gameplay.

All the QD-OLED Alienware monitors come with a 3-year limited OLED burn-in hardware warranty. The new displays expand Alienware’s lineup to a total of five QD-OLED models. This class of monitors sits at the top of the portfolio as the flagship offerings designed to provide the ultimate visual fidelity.

Alienware QHD monitors

The new Alienware 34 gaming monitor (AW3425DWM), Alienware 32 gaming monitor (AW3225DM), and Alienware 27 gaming monitor (AW2725DM) offer a variety of QHD displays.

Photo courtesy Alienware.



These displays have a 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms gray-to-gray response time. Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync and VESA AdaptiveSync certifications are available. They feature DCI-P3 95% colour coverage and VESA DisplayHDR400 certification.

AW30 design

The new monitors incorporate Alienware’s AW30 design language, first revealed at CES, featuring a refined aesthetic with functional improvements such as 360-degree ventilation, improved cable management, and a more compact base for better desk space efficiency.

Alienware says the AW30 brings forward a handful of functional and cosmetic advancements that help customers maintain a clean, organised desk, including:

Interstellar indigo colourway – showcases a bold, striking appearance that pays tribute to deep blue hues found within the celestial cosmos.

AW30 “glyph” iconography – Alienware language that any keen eyes can decode.

360-degree ventilation – Elegantly designed to provide proper airflow and protect essential components.

Compact base – Designed with a small footprint to help maintain a tidy desk, allowing for optimal keyboard placement and smooth mouse movements.

Simplified cable management – Eliminates the need for a rear cable cover. The convenient stand allows easy port access while keeping cables organized and clean.

Updated OSD UI and AWCC 6.6 – Features a cleaner on-screen menu and integrated AWCC support to manage monitor settings directly from your desktop.

Speedy competitive gaming

Collegiate esports in the United States and Canada have experienced significant growth in recent years, becoming an integral part of many universities’ athletic and academic programs. As of 2024, over 200 colleges and universities have established varsity esports teams, including Florida Atlantic University, University of Texas at Austin, Purdue University. These institutions have partnered with Alienware to build esports facilities for its student and varsity organisations.

Photo courtesy Alienware.

The Alienware Purdue Gaming Lounge.

Alienware sees collegiate esports as the next frontier of competitive gaming. To help drive this vision, Alienware is making esports more accessible by bringing its technology to more institutions.

Alienware says it is lowering the barrier to enter high refresh rate gaming with the Alienware 25 320Hz monitor (AW2525HM) with a $249.99 price. It is designed for aspiring esports athletes seeking high-performance gaming at a lower price. Offering 320Hz refresh rate on a Fast IPS FHD panel, it delivers ultra-smooth visuals and minimal input lag.