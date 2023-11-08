Join Jumanji for Wild Adventures

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Return to the jungle in a new multiplayer, action-adventure game set in the perilous world of Jumanji, now out for consoles and PC.

Jumanji: Wild Adventures is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox X|S and Steam.

The new action-adventure video game is set in the daring and dangerous world of the hugely popular Jumanji film franchise. Outright Games, a leading global publisher of family-friendly interactive entertainment, has collaborated with Sony Pictures Consumer Products, to bring it to gamers.

Players return to the jungle and beyond in a hilarious multiplayer adventure to recover The Jewel of Jumanji. This massively levelled up sequel to Outright Games’ 2019 hit video game, Jumanji: The Video Game, features vast locations, from deep jungles to creepy swamps and explosive volcanoes. Each unlockable area is swarming with formidable bosses, fiendish puzzles and dangerous enemies meaning that Jumanji: Wild Adventures is played best with friends and family.

No adventure is the same in Jumanji: Wild Adventures; with each new playthrough, bosses and enemies appear at random on the world map ensuring an unending level of replayability with a new, dangerous surprise around every corner.

Adventurers who dare to take on this mission will be able to play as the iconic characters from the multi-billion-dollar film franchise, Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse, Franklin “Mouse” Finbar and Professor Shelly Oberon. Each character has their own unlockable abilities, power-ups and special items available so players can choose the perfect style to suit their play. There are options to quest alone or work with up to 3 friends in 4-player local co-op to gather mystical treasures, unlock hidden rooms and unearth Jumanji collectables across an uncharted world.

“The Jumanji movie franchise is one of the most beloved in entertainment and has such a natural connection to video games,” says Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games. “It’s been a great privilege to create something authentic and enjoyable for fans of all ages.

“Our previous title, Jumanji: The Video Game, is one of our biggest successes to date and we’re so excited that Jumanji: Wild Adventures is now out there in the wild for everyone to enjoy. ”

