Disney+ reveals epic Shogun trailer

Based on James Clavell’s bestselling novel, the 10-episode limited series will premiere in February 2024.

Disney+ has revealed the first trailer for the upcoming Shōgun limited series, a highly-anticipated global event. The series premieres in February 2024.

FX’s Shōgun, an original adaptation of James Clavell’s bestselling novel, was created for television by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks. The 10-episode limited series is set in Japan in the year 1600, at the dawn of a century-defining civil war.

Producer Hiroyuki Sanada stars as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, who is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him. When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne’s own enemies — the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants.

Toranaga’s and Blackthorne’s fates become inextricably tied to their translator, Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line. While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father.

The series features a highly decorated Japanese cast, unprecedented for an American production, including Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige, a notorious backstabber and close ally of Toranaga; Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi, the young leader of the fishing village where Blackthorne’s ship was found; Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari, a powerful bureaucrat who is Toranaga’s chief rival; and Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji, a widow who must find new purpose amidst her lord’s fight.

Justin Marks is showrunner and executive producer. Also serving as executive producers are Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca and Kondo. Hiroyuki Sanada serves as a producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.