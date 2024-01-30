Year of the Dragon ignites Ghostrunner 2

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

New cosmetics, and game mode update arriving to the cyberpunk-action thriller game, writes JASON BANNIER.

The first-person cyberpunk-action thriller, Ghostrunner 2, is receiving a content update titled ‘Year of the Dragon’ on 8 February 2024. Set against the backdrop of a captivating synth wave soundtrack, the game invites players to embark on a journey as the cyber ninja protagonist, Jack, alongside his trusty combat motorcycle.

In the upcoming Year of the Dragon update, the challenge mode titled ‘Roguerunner.exe Mode’ will expand, challenging players to master Jack’s wingsuit, navigate intensified parkour elements, and face formidable enemies. In a nod to the Lunar New Year celebration, a Chinese voice over option will be released.

Those with the Season Pass or Brutal Edition will have the Dragon Pack Expansion available upon release, and those without will have it available separately at €4.99. This pack introduces three sword skins, three hand skins, and a new motorcycle skin.

Ghostrunner 2 released on 26 Oct 2023, and for those who have yet to immerse themselves in the cyberpunk realm, the game will be available at discounted prices, ranging from 30% to 50% on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox Series S|X between 22 January and 28 February.

The current Steam prices are:

Basic Edition at R599.

Deluxe Edition at R769.

Brutal Edition R1,099.

* Visit the official website for ‘Ghostrunner 2’ here.



* Jason Bannier is a data analyst at World Wide Worx and writer for Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Threads at @jas2bann.