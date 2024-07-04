Slice and dice in new ‘Trepang 2’ DLC

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Bladekisser DLC features new missions, weapons, and combat scenarios.

New Bladekisser downloadable content (DLC) for the first-person shooter Trepang 2 will be available on 26 July 2024. It features new missions, combat scenarios, and weapons, including a sword.

The DLC brings two new missions to the table: TF63 Command Center, and Omega Facility. In the TF63 Command Centre mission, players will navigate a high-stakes rescue operation that takes a turn for the worse. The Omega Facility mission sees the player character, known as 106, infiltrating a Horizon Ocean platform, which is fiercely guarded by a nuclear submarine.

Players will have access to three new weapons: a sword for close combat, a revolver for precise takedowns, and a machine gun for rapid-fire assaults. These additions promise to diversify the combat experience, allowing players to choose the best tool for any given situation.

The DLC also includes nine new combat simulator maps for players to hone their combat skills, and test new strategies. One will face three high-value targets.

Ten new intel documents are discoverable, which potentially shed light on the game’s mysterious lore. For those who own the Season Pass, this new content will be available at no extra cost.

Trepang 2 is available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

* Visit the website here.