‘Brothers’ set off on emotional quest

The fantasy game remake to ‘Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons’ is filled with discovery, loss, adventure, and mystery.

Video game publisher 505 Games and developer Avantgarden have released a remake to the 2013 game, Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons. The adventure game is filled with discovery, loss, adventure, and mystery in a fantasy world.

In Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Remake, the brothers’ father is suffering from a deadly illness. The pair must bravely set out to find the “Water of Life,” the one cure that can save their father. With no option for failure the brothers must rely on each other using their individual skills to protect one another and overcome the obstacles ahead in this unforgettable journey.

Their journey is fraught with emotion and determination as they strive to save their ailing father’s life. The siblings’ odyssey has been reconstructed while preserving the essence of the original adventure, and visuals are enhanced by Unreal Engine 5. The remake faithfully retells the poignant narrative of brothers Naia and Naiee according to the creator behind the original game, Josef Fares.

The game features puzzle solving, hidden stories, adventuring through dangerous locations, and fighting deadly bosses. In single-player mode, one can navigate through the story as both brothers in tandem. Unlike the original, the remake features local co-op, where each player controls one of the brothers.

The 2013 Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons won the award for Best Xbox Game at the 2013 VGX Award Show in competition with Grand Theft Auto V, BioShock Infinite, and Tomb Raider. It also won the Best Game Innovation Award at 2014’s British Academy Games Awards. During the 17th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards, the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences awarded Brothers with “Downloadable Game of the Year”, along with a nomination for “Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction”.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox X|S, and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG.