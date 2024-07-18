Doll up in new Barbie game

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In ‘Project Friendship’, experience a heartwarming story while jumping into fun activities, and discovering stylish outfits.

Barbie Project Friendship is a heartwarming adventure game that takes players on a friendship-filled journey. It features the duo, Barbie “Malibu” Roberts and Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts, who set out to save the run-down Malibu Waves Community Centre with a total glam makeover, supported by their friends and family.

Along the way, players will unlock fabulous outfits, explore new areas of the community centre, and dive into fun activities. Make ice cream with Ken, renovate the arcade with Teresa, and customise scooters with Nikki—these are some of the familiar faces one will encounter.

The game was created with the support of television series head writer Ann Austen, who has produced and developed numerous Barbie animated series and specials, including the series Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures and Barbie A Touch of Magic, which serve as the world in which Barbie Project Friendship is set.

Featuring the original English voice cast from the TV series, one can play the main adventure solo or invite a second player to join in a series of mini-games in two-player local co-op.

Barbie Project Friendship will release on 25 October 2024 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC available on Steam and the Microsoft Store. It is created by the toy and family entertainment company Mattel (the brand owner of Barbie), in collaboration with publisher Outright Games.

“We are looking forward to bringing more Barbie adventures to a new generation of young players on all modern gaming platforms and PC for the first time,” said Erika Winterholler, head of business development, digital gaming at Mattel. “With Barbie Project Friendship, players can expect to create cherished memories with friends, embodying the spirit of fun, friendship, and creativity that Barbie represents.”

Stephanie Malham, managing director of Outright Games, said: “It is an honour to work with Mattel on such a profound and beloved brand. Barbie is an icon and role model for children across the globe, and we are so excited to bring the adventures of Malibu and Brooklyn to life.”