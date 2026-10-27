JMC Grand Avenue: Android Auto got the memo

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Big on muscle, generous with technology and not without a few quirks, the JMC Grand Avenue has plenty to talk about, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Some cars make connecting a phone feel like an IT support call. The JMC Grand Avenue had my Android Auto up and running so easily that I wondered why other vehicles make such a meal of it.

I drove the Grand Avenue, JMC’s double-cab bakkie, and came away with a few things to talk about. The technology deserves a thumbs-up, there is plenty of muscle under the bonnet, while getting into the cabin provided a reminder that it is the little things that count.

The Grand Avenue measures 5.45 metres long, 1.94 metres wide and up to 1.9 metres tall. In other words, this is not a vehicle I could casually tuck into the last available parking space without checking the measurements first.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The large front grille gives it a suitably brawny appearance, while the lighting system is designed to improve visibility. The substantial dimensions also make room for a spacious cabin and a generous load bed.

The practical touches, include rear doors that open to 75 degrees. That makes getting passengers into the back easier, especially for children, bags or the usual collection of things that somehow accompany family outings. The tailgate has an assist system, and the load bed receives a protective coating to help it deal with the wear and tear of carrying cargo.

Rear parking sensors and a reversing camera are welcome additions. At this size, knowing exactly where the back of the bakkie is can save a lot of unnecessary shuffling.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Getting into the driver’s seat is another matter. The Grand Avenue does not have a grab handle to help the driver climb aboard, which means getting settled can involve a little balancing act. A conveniently positioned handle would make life easier, particularly for anyone who does not happen to be built like a basketball player.

The star of the dashboard is a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. It can tilt up to 12 degrees to the left or right and supports wireless Android Auto.

I was taken with how simple it was to connect wirelessly to Android Auto. It worked without a fuss, and I could get on with my drive instead of prodding the screen, reconnecting cables or wondering whether I had missed some mysterious setting buried in a menu.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

This might sound like a small victory, but anyone who has spent too long trying to connect a phone to a vehicle will understand the appeal. Sometimes the best technology is the technology that gets out of the way.

The manually adjustable seats were less satisfying. In a bakkie with a large touchscreen and wireless smartphone connectivity, having to adjust the seats by hand felt like I should have gone to gym first to build up muscle. Electric adjustment would have been a welcome addition and would have made the cabin feel more consistent with its technology offering.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

JMC has also worked on reducing noise, vibration and harshness, using acoustic measures that include a thicker windscreen. The intention is to make the cabin more comfortable on longer journeys. The rear seatbacks fold down to provide extra storage flexibility when the need is to carry more than passengers.

The Grand Avenue produces 155kW and 500Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

That torque figure should come into its own when the bakkie is carrying a load or towing, while the automatic gearbox takes care of the shifting.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Four-wheel-drive versions use a part-time 4×4 system with a claimed wading depth of 800mm.

The Grand Avenue is built on a new platform featuring double-wishbone front suspension and a substantial longitudinal beam structure designed to improve torsional stiffness. Its claimed towing capacity is 3.5 tonnes, giving it the credentials to haul a sizeable trailer, subject to the relevant vehicle and towing limits.

JMC quotes fuel consumption of 7.2 litres per 100km and carbon dioxide emissions of 196g/km. Actual fuel use will depend on driving conditions, driving style and how much weight the bakkie is carrying.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The JMC Grand Avenue has plenty to bring to the double-cab conversation. And if connecting a phone is usually the most frustrating part of the morning commute, at least the Grand Avenue got the Android Auto memo.

*Pricing for the JMC Grand Avenue is as follows:

JMC Grand Avenue Double Cab, Diesel 4×2 GL (8-speed AT): R529,900

R529,900 JMC Grand Avenue Double Cab, Diesel 4×4 GL (8-speed AT): R579,900

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.