Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The bakkie market is a competitive place, with more arriving all the time, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The JMC Vigus is one of the latest contenders in the bakkie jungle that is looking to find its place in this busy segment.

I got to spend some time driving the JMC Vigus A/T 4×2, and first impressions were dominated by its styling. The front end has a distinctly mecha-inspired design, with muscular body lines giving it an imposing appearance.

At 5 335mm long, 1 882mm wide and 1 834mm high, it is certainly not a small vehicle. The proportions give it plenty of presence, although its size also means that finding a parking space is not going to be its party trick.

The load bed is where some of the action should happen. JMC has concentrated on making it practical, with a bed height of 750mm. According to the manufacturer, this improves loading efficiency by 15%. The rear doors open to 75 degrees, which should make loading larger items less of a struggle. Anyone who has wrestled with awkward equipment or bulky cargo will understand why these details are important.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Underneath the bodywork, the Vigus uses 68% high-strength steel. Its chassis is made from 420-grade steel and has a bending stiffness of 1 150N/mm.

South African conditions can be particularly hard on vehicles, especially those regularly exposed to coastal air and changing weather conditions. All the outer body panels are made from galvanised steel and have undergone a corrosion resistance test. This is intended to help protect against rust in coastal and high-altitude environments.

The interior takes a different approach to the tough exterior. The JMC Vigus A/T 4×2 has a fairly technology-focused cabin.

The seats have an ergonomic design intended to provide support on longer journeys. Up front, a 12.8-inch touchscreen handles the infotainment functions and includes wireless Android Auto. Connecting to my smart phone was easy. A 9-inch floating instrument cluster faces the driver, while a two-spoke steering wheel completes the modern-looking dashboard.

Hill-Start Assist, Hill Descent Control and a tyre pressure monitoring system are included. These are practical additions for a vehicle that may find itself travelling on steep access roads, gravel surfaces and less-than-perfect routes.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Rear passengers get 822mm of row spacing. The relatively flat floor makes it easier for anyone occupying the middle seat, which is often the least popular place to sit in a double cab.

The Vigus is powered by a 2.5-litre turbo diesel engine producing 123kW and 430Nm of torque. The emphasis is on low-revving pulling power, which is important in a bakkie expected to carry loads and tackle inclines.

*Pricing for the JMC Vigus A/T 4×2 starts at R459,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.