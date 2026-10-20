Lexus ES: A scenic drive into the future

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The new Lexus ES brings electrification and a fresh approach to luxury motoring, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Luxury sedans have a difficult job these days. They need to pamper their occupants, deliver enough technology to keep everyone happy and still make the person behind the steering wheel feel that driving has not become a secondary activity. The eighth-generation Lexus ES has been launched with that challenge in mind.

The new ES represents a major change for a model that has been part of the Lexus family since 1989. I joined the launch drive along the scenic route to Franschhoek, a lovely part of the world in which to get acquainted with a car designed around comfort, electrification and luxury.

The new ES looks different. Its styling is sharper, with a more distinctive front end and a sleeker profile. At 5,140mm long, 1,920mm wide and 1,555mm (1,560 for the ES 350e) high, the ES is substantially larger than before. Its 2,950mm wheelbase is 80mm longer, while overall length has increased by 165mm and width by 55mm.

Lexus has taken a multi-pathway approach with the new ES. The ES is available in three derivatives: the ES 350h EX, ES 350h SE and ES 350e SE. The ES 350h variants are powered by Lexus’ latest 2.5-litre self-charging hybrid system, while the ES 350e SE introduces the first fully electric ES to the South African market.

The ES 350h EX is equipped with Lexus Safety System+ 4, including Full-Speed Range Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision System and Auto Lane Trace Assist.

Additional driver-support technology includes:

Blind Spot Monitoring

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Front Cross Traffic Alert

Parking Support Alert Brake

Driver Monitor Camera

Road Sign Assist

Adaptive High-Beam technology

Camera washer

The ES 350h SE also introduces a Digital Inner Mirror and Auto Climate Concierge.

Its technology specification includes:

Head-Up Display

Panoramic View Monitor

Automatic Parking

17-speaker Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound

Wireless charging

Bamboo Layering interior treatment

Active Noise Control

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The ES 350e uses a front-mounted electric motor producing 167kW and 268Nm. Power comes from a 74.69kWh battery, providing an electric range of up to 615 km on the NEDC cycle. For longer journeys, DC fast charging can replenish the battery from 0 to 80% in approximately 30 minutes.

I like the fact that the ES range offers different routes into electrification. Not everyone is ready to go fully electric, and the hybrid option means buyers can choose the technology that best suits their driving habits.

Inside, the ES has moved firmly into the digital age. The dashboard features a 12.3-inch digital instrument display ahead of the driver and a 14-inch central touchscreen. Together, they handle much of the information and entertainment that would once have been spread across a collection of buttons, dials and smaller screens.

The latest Lexus Interface multimedia system has a redesigned home screen that can display several information widgets at once. Navigation, audio and other functions can be brought together. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are available.

Lexus is all about comfort and luxury. The new model is larger than its predecessor, with a longer wheelbase and a higher seating position intended to improve passenger space and accessibility.

Driving the Lexus ES along the scenic route to Franschhoek provided a fitting introduction to a sedan that is combining traditional luxury with a more modern, electrified future.

The biggest story is not the larger touchscreen or the growing list of driver-assistance features. It is the way Lexus has brought hybrid and fully electric powertrains into one model family while retaining the emphasis on comfort that has long defined the ES.

*PRICING

Lexus ES 350h EX: R1 051 200

Lexus ES 350h SE: R1 232 700

Lexus ES 350e SE: R1 561 000

Warranty: 7 years / 105 000 km

Maintenance plan: 7 years / 105 000 km

HEV and BEV battery warranty: 8 years / 160 000 km

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.