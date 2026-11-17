Photo courtesy QuickPic.

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The Venue has had a makeover, and the latest version offers both a fresh look and fresh technology, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Hyundai Automotive South Africa has introduced a redesigned Venue, targeting a new generation of motorists who want a vehicle that can handle the daily commute, weekend outings and everything in between.

The new Venue measures 3,995mm in length, 1,880mm in width and 1,615mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,520mm and ground clearance of 190mm, giving it a more substantial stance, while making the most of the available cabin space.

A fresh face and a bigger attitude

The redesigned exterior features a dark-chrome radiator grille, adding a more distinctive look to the front end. Hyundai has also made sure that the different derivatives each have their own identity.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

The 1.2 Premium MT and 1.0T Premium DCT models come with 16-inch steel wheels and full-size styling covers, while the range-topping 1.0T N Line DCT gets 17-inch alloy wheels.

Lighting also depends on which model is chosen. The two Premium derivatives have halogen quad-beam headlamps, while the N Line gets LED headlamps.

Choosing the right amount of power

Under the bonnet, buyers have three petrol options to consider, depending on their appetite for performance and preference for a manual or automatic transmission.

The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 61kW and 115Nm of torque. It is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox and offers an average fuel consumption figure of 6.5 litres per 100km.

Those wanting a little more punch can opt for the 1.0T Premium, which produces 71kW and 172Nm of torque. This derivative is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and has a claimed average fuel consumption of 6.9 litres per 100km.

At the top of the range, the 1.0T N Line DCT provides 88kW and 172Nm of torque, also paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

A cabin that has caught up with the times

Inside the cabin the changes become even more apparent. Hyundai has given the Venue a redesigned interior, with technology taking centre stage.

The dashboard features a dual-screen arrangement, including a 12.3-inch infotainment system. It gives the cabin a more contemporary feel and puts important vehicle functions and entertainment within easy reach.

Wireless Android Auto and Bluetooth connectivity with voice recognition are included, making it easier to connect compatible smartphones and access selected functions without having to fiddle around with the device. For once, my phone connected with ease.

The 1.0T N Line DCT adds a few extra comforts, including automatic climate control, electrically folding exterior mirrors and a single-tilt-and-slide electric sunroof.

Safety gets plenty of attention

Small SUVs may spend much of their time negotiating traffic, shopping centre parking areas and the school run, but safety remains an important consideration, especially when transporting precious cargo.

Hyundai has equipped all three Venue derivatives with six airbags, along with a selection of active and passive safety features.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

Standard equipment includes electronic stability control, anti-lock braking, hill-start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a rear-view monitor and parking distance warning.

Getting behind the wheel of the new Hyundai Venue provided an opportunity to experience the changes. A vehicle can have all the screens, gadgets and styling updates in the world, but it still needs to make sense when driven.

The Venue is aimed at motorists looking for a manageable SUV with the practicality of a higher driving position, useful technology and a choice of engines to suit different needs.

*Pricing for the Hyundai Venue:

Hyundai Venue 1.2 Premium 5MT at R319,900

Hyundai Venue 1.0T Premium 7DCT at R349,900

Hyundai Venue 1.0T N Line 7DCT at R499,900

All three derivatives include Hyundai Automotive South Africa’s 7-year/200,000 km warranty and 3-year/45,000 service plan.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.