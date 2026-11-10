Isuzu N-Series: Big on technology, tougher than expected

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

Commercial trucks are built to work hard, but seeing just how much they can take when the going gets rough is another story, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

At the Isuzu Mobility Experience at Red Star Raceway in Delmas, Mpumalanga, this week, I got to see Isuzu’s Next Generation N-Series trucks in action. I was surprised by just how capable these trucks are, particularly when it came to tackling some seriously challenging off-road terrain.

These are trucks designed to keep businesses moving, whether delivering goods, transporting equipment or handling the daily demands of commercial operations. However, seeing them take on rough surfaces and demanding off-road sections certainly showed that their abilities extend well beyond the usual delivery route, making them eminently suitable for the African roads.

Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSAf) has introduced its Next Generation N-Series with a range of updates focusing on safety, driver comfort, fuel efficiency and environmental performance. While all these improvements are important, technology plays a particularly significant role in making the new trucks more efficient and helping businesses get the most out of their fleets.

For commercial operators, keeping a fleet running smoothly involves much more than having vehicles available. Knowing where trucks are, how they are being driven and how efficiently they are operating can have a direct impact on running costs and productivity.

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

This is where Isuzu Insight comes into play. Available across Isuzu’s commercial truck ranges, the connected fleet management system uses an onboard computer to provide 24-hour vehicle tracking and driver behaviour monitoring. Fleet operators can access this information through the Isuzu Insight Fleet Management Portal, with customers receiving two years of complimentary access.

Businesses managing several trucks, with this information readily available, can monitor vehicle usage and driver behaviour, identify areas where improvements can be made and make better-informed decisions about their fleets.

Fuel efficiency and emissions are also important parts of the N-Series update. The new trucks feature a Euro 5 emissions system that does not require AdBlue or any other additives. The system is designed to operate on 50ppm diesel, although 10ppm diesel is best suited to it.

Not having to manage an additional AdBlue supply is a practical benefit, as it removes another logistical consideration and makes day-to-day fleet management that much simpler.

Inside the cabin, Isuzu has paid attention to the people who spend their working days behind the wheel. The redesigned interior features improved ergonomics and connectivity, recognising that driver comfort is about more than having somewhere to sit. Long hours on the road, frequent stops and demanding delivery schedules make a practical and comfortable working environment essential. After all, it is the driver’s office.

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

The N-Series range offers a variety of body configurations, allowing operators to select a truck suited to their particular business requirements. From individual delivery operations to larger distribution fleets, the different configurations provide flexibility for a range of commercial applications.

The updates reflect the changing needs of customers operating in an increasingly competitive business environment. Isuzu has focused on improving safety, fuel efficiency and driver comfort while retaining the reliability and practicality that have made the N-Series an established part of its commercial vehicle offering.

While the technology and fleet management features are important developments, the Isuzu Mobility Experience offered another reminder of what these trucks can handle. I was particularly surprised by their ability to tackle serious off-road conditions. Watching commercial trucks deal with challenging terrain puts an entirely different perspective on their capabilities.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Next Generation N-Series is about giving businesses vehicles that can do more while operating efficiently. With connected technology, improved emissions performance, a redesigned cabin and a choice of configurations, Isuzu has addressed several of the practical considerations that matter to commercial operators.

And after seeing these trucks tackle the rough stuff at Red Star Raceway, it is fair to say that they have a lot more up their sleeves than just delivering the goods.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.