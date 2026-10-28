Photo courtesy Motorpress.

Mark Jones and Kes Naidoo are gearing up for one last battle in the final round of the 2026 National Rally Championship, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The forests of Mpumalanga are about to get noisy as Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa (TGRSA) heads to Dullstroom for the final round of the 2026 National Rally Championship. Motoring journalist Mark Jones and navigator Kes Naidoo will be in their GR Yaris, hoping to finish the season on a high. GadgetWheels will also be in Dullstroom to support the pair as they take on the demanding final round.

The TRAC N4 Dullstroom National Rally is no Sunday drive through the countryside. The two-day event features 12 competitive stages covering 166,3km, with the total route stretching across 488,66km. That means plenty of time spent navigating tight forest roads, dodging trouble and trying to keep the car pointing in the right direction.

Friday gets under way with seven stages in the SAFCOL Belfast Plantation forests. Crews will gather for the ceremonial start at the Dullstroom Oval at 10:00 before heading into the trees for a busy day of competition. After the day’s stages, the cars return to Parc Fermé for the evening.

Saturday brings another five stages in the S&N Timbers plantation, with the rally scheduled to finish at Parc Fermé by 14:30.

There is one particularly important detail: crews must finish both days to score championship points. Speed counts, of course, but so does keeping the car in one piece. In rallying, a brilliant time means very little if they do not make it to the finish.

Jones and Naidoo will have something extra to think about this weekend, as Dullstroom marks the competitive debut of their reworked GR Yaris.

The changes go beyond appearance, and the team has continued refining the on-board software to improve how the engine delivers its power throughout the stages.

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

“We’ve been developing this car all year, and Dullstroom is where it really shows,” said Jones. “We’ve fitted wider wheel arch flares and a bigger rear wing, similar to what you’d see internationally, and this weekend is the first time it races in that specification. There’s also been a lot of work on the software side, tuning how the power comes in, and we’ve fitted a new intercooler spray kit that only triggers when it’s needed on temperature, rather than running all the time. It’s all aimed at making the car more consistent over two long days.”

With the season reaching its final chapter, the changes will be put to the test where they make the most impact: on the stages, against the clock and with the championship points up for grabs.

Jones and Naidoo head into the finale second in the NRC2 class standings. Their immediate targets are class leaders Bruce Swatton and Craig Reyneke in their Volkswagen Polo, while Lynton Swatton and Tommy Coetzee, also competing in a Polo, occupy third place.

Johan Strauss and Caro Storm in a Subaru Impreza, along with Dawie van der Merwe and Matt Kohler in a Volkswagen Polo, are also among the NRC2 competitors. Van der Merwe and Kohler have already claimed a National Rally round victory this season, adding further competition to a class that will require both speed and consistency.

The NRC2 battle forms part of an overall entry of 40 cars for the Dullstroom finale.

For Jones and Naidoo, the goal is straightforward: make the most of the GR Yaris updates, avoid costly mistakes and give themselves the best possible chance of finishing on the podium.

“If we can finish on the podium here, third would be a brilliant way to end the year,” said Jones. “We have to finish both days to score, and these forests give you no room for mistakes, so the plan is simple: get the car and both of us home in one piece, and let the result take care of itself.”

Photo courtesy Motorpress.

It is a sensible approach, particularly when racing through plantations where visibility can be limited and the road surface can change without much warning.

The weather could add another twist to the weekend. The forecast points to a cool, unsettled Friday, with temperatures reaching around 24°C and dropping to approximately 12°C. Light rain is possible during the SAFCOL Belfast Plantation stages.

Saturday is expected to be warmer and largely dry, with a high of around 28°C.

However, a promising forecast does not necessarily mean straightforward conditions. Dense plantation forests cover much of the route, and the ground beneath the trees can tell a very different story from the weather outside them. Damp patches and slippery surfaces could catch crews off guard, even if the rain holds off.

“The weather app says there won’t be much rain, but anyone who’s rallied at Dullstroom before expects at least a chance of it,” said Jones. “It’s trees and trees and more trees out there, so even if it stays dry at the start, the stages can still be slippery under that forest canopy.”

In other words, the crews will need to keep their eyes open and their concentration levels high. The last thing anyone wants at the final round of the season is an unexpected meeting with a tree.

The Dullstroom event brings the 2026 National Rally Championship to a close. For Jones and Naidoo, the weekend represents the culmination of a year spent developing the car, building their partnership and taking on the challenges of the national rally series.

GadgetWheels will be there to support them as they tackle the final stages, with the hope that the weekend ends with a strong result to celebrate.

“This has been a big year of development for the GR Yaris and for us as a crew,” said Jones. “Kes and I want to finish it the way we started, pushing hard and bringing the car home. A strong result at Dullstroom would be the perfect way to close out 2026.”

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.