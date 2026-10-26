Mazda CX-5: The practical stuff gets an upgrade

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Safety is a priority in the latest version of the Mazda CX-5, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Mazda CX-5 is a familiar name on South African roads, and the latest version brings changes to the areas that count in everyday use.

When I drove the new Mazda CX-5, it reminded me that a good SUV does not need to make a big song and dance about itself. It needs to be comfortable, practical, easy to live with and enjoyable to drive.

I am always interested in how technology works once I am driving a vehicle. Wireless smartphone connectivity means there is no need to plug in a cable every time the SUV is driven, provided the phone supports the feature and is compatible with the vehicle. My Android phone required a cable to connect to Android Auto. Once I had the cable in the correct spot in the CX-5, Android Auto and my music worked well. However, after pairing via cable, I expected it to connect wirelessly, and that did not happen.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Driver assistance technology is an important part of the package. The CX-5 has a 360-degree View Monitor, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Change Assist, Mazda Radar Cruise Control, Proactive Driving Assistance and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

The 360-degree camera is a necessity when manoeuvring in tight parking spaces, as the Mazda CX-5 is quite a large SUV.

The i-Activsense safety suite includes Cognitive Distraction Detection and Driver Abnormality Detection. These systems are designed to identify potential signs of driver distraction or an abnormal condition and provide assistance where possible.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The new CX-5 has earned a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating under the organisation’s 2025 testing protocol. It scored 90% for adult occupant protection, 89% for child occupant protection, 93% for vulnerable road user protection and 83% for safety assist.

Mazda’s Jinba-Ittai philosophy is based on the connection between driver and vehicle. It is a Japanese expression that describes the harmony between horse and rider, and it remains central to the way the company develops its cars.

Power comes from a 2.5-litre petrol engine producing 132kW at 6,000rpm and 240Nm at 4,000rpm. Mazda has retained a conventional petrol powertrain for this model. I did experience a lag in acceleration on inclines.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The suspension has been revised to balance handling with ride comfort. Mazda has also worked on aerodynamics, reducing the drag coefficient by 5% compared with the previous model. The overall drag area is down by 2%, despite the larger body and increased interior space.

Mazda has improved the vibration resistance of the door mirrors to help maintain a clearer rearward view at higher speeds and on uneven surfaces. New sound-absorbing materials are intended to reduce noise inside the cabin.

A quieter cabin can make a long drive less tiring, particularly when spending several hours behind the wheel. It also means less competition between road noise, music and navigation instructions.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Space has grown in the CX-5. Rear passengers get more knee room and headroom, while the extended rear door opening and wider sill area make getting in and out easier.

The luggage compartment offers up to 964 litres with the rear seats folded. The lower loading height is useful when lifting heavier bags, while the flat floor helps when packing larger items. The 40:20:40 split-folding rear seat allows for the of carry longer objects without having to give up all the rear passenger seating.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

I found the Mazda CX-5 pleasant to drive, with practical improvements that should be useful to families and commuters.

*Pricing is as follows:

Mazda CX-5 2.5 Active Edition Auto FWD R578,250

Mazda CX-5 2.5 Dynamic Edition Auto FWD R636,000

Mazda CX-5 2.5 Individual Edition Auto AWD R717,000

Mazda CX-5 2.5 Homura Edition Auto AWD 7R49,100.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.