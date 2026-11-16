Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Suzuki Across is settling in for the long haul, proving that sometimes the best way to judge an SUV is to live with it, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Some vehicles need a little decoding before I feel at home behind the wheel. Others make me wonder why everything cannot be this simple. The Suzuki Across has been making a good case for the latter. It is currently my long-term review vehicle, which means we have plenty of time to get to know each other.

The Across has a smart appearance. The styling is neat, with a smooth body shape and detail along the sides. The front is probably the most distinctive part, with slim LED projector headlights and integrated daytime running lights joined by a satin chrome strip across the grille. The wide lower intake and aluminium-look underguard give it a slightly tougher look.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Black cladding runs around the wheel arches and along the bottom of the body, which should help protect the paintwork from stones and the usual road grime. The 17-inch alloy wheels fit the design nicely. At the back, the full-width taillamp arrangement features 19 segmented LEDs. It gives the Across a recognisable rear-end design, particularly when the lights are switched on.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Inside, Suzuki has resisted the temptation to make everything unnecessarily complicated. The dashboard has a three-tier design, with subtle stitching and a few chrome details. The layout is straightforward, and I do not have to take my eyes off the road for too long to find the controls.

The Across has a decent amount of storage. Cupholders and bottle holders are provided front and rear, the centre console is spacious, and the rear seats split 60:40 when extra luggage space is needed. The illuminated glovebox and 12V socket in the boot are small additions, but useful ones.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The infotainment setup includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen system. Equipment levels depend on the specification, with the GLX offering slightly different approaches to comfort and technology. Android Auto connects wirelessly, so no need to check whether I have a USB-A or USB-C cable.

The GLX, which is the version I am spending time with, gets a few extra goodies. These include synthetic leather upholstery with copper stitching and ventilated front seats. The 360-degree camera is a welcome addition, especially when squeezing into tight parking spaces.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Safety equipment is comprehensive. The Across GLX has six airbags, stability control systems, driver assistance features including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. It is a valuable collection of technology, particularly when dealing with busy traffic and the usual chaos of everyday driving.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Power comes from Suzuki’s K15C petrol engine, paired with a mild-hybrid system. It produces 76 kW and 137 Nm, so nobody is going to mistake the Across for a performance SUV. The system is designed to help improve efficiency, with an integrated starter generator assisting under load and recovering energy when slowing down. This energy is stored in a 12V lithium-ion battery.

The fuel consumption on the Across has varied, depending on where I am driving. The average so far is 6.3 litres per 100km.

The GLX is paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox. It generally does the job, although it can be a little slow to respond when the vehicle is loaded.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

On the road, the Across is comfortable and easy to drive. It is not demanding, the driving position is good, and the controls are easy to operate. Across the board, Suzuki gets It right.

*Pricing for the Suzuki Across GLX starts at R464,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.