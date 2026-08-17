Jetour X70 Plus: All about value for money

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Jetour X70 Plus has been around for more than a year, but that does not mean it has been sitting in the corner collecting dust, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Jetour X70 Plus has been updated since it first launched, bringing some changes to keep it competitive in an increasingly crowded SUV market. I recently spent some time behind the wheel to see how it performs now.

From the outside, the X70 Plus still has plenty of road presence. The bold front grille and sleek LED headlights give it a modern look. It is a good-looking vehicle, and its size gives it an imposing stance. As for the pricing of this vehicle … well, more about that later.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Inside the Jetour, it gets even more interesting. The X70 Plus makes a strong case for itself when it comes to technology, with two 10.25-inch screens creating a digital cockpit that looks more expensive than the vehicle might suggest. The main touchscreen dominates the dashboard and has something of a spaceship quality about it, while the digital instrument cluster is crisp, clear and easy to read.

Connecting my phone to Android Auto was also remarkably painless. In fact, it was almost as simple as counting 1-2-3. That might sound like a small thing, but anyone who has sat in a new vehicle while trying to navigate a maze of menus and Bluetooth settings will appreciate just how refreshing this is. In many cars, connecting Android Auto feels like an administrative process. Here, it was quick and straightforward.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

It has plenty more technology to play with, including a 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof and wireless charging. These are the kind of features that make a vehicle feel properly equipped, especially in its price range.

Safety has not been forgotten either. The X70 Plus comes with adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring. I had a good opportunity to test the adaptive cruise control during a long highway drive, and it behaved exactly as I would have wanted. It maintained a safe distance from the vehicle ahead and was even able to bring the X70 Plus to a complete stop when traffic ground to a halt.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The heating and cooling function for the front seats is a real plus. South African summers alone make the cooling function worthwhile, while the heating function should be appreciated on those winter mornings when the temperature seems determined to stay in single digits. Not something one would expect from such a well-priced vehicle.

Space is another of the X70 Plus’s strengths. The second row is particularly generous, giving passengers plenty of room to stretch out. The third row may be a bit more challenging for adults or for larger families heading off on holiday. It does not leave an enormous amount of room left for luggage when all seven seats are occupied, so anyone planning to pack half the house for a week away might have to become rather ruthless with the suitcase selection. Alternatively, a trailer could enter the conversation.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Power comes from a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine, which provides enough performance for everyday driving. Around town and on the open road, it feels adequate.

Ride comfort is good, with the suspension doing a respectable job of soaking up the bumps and imperfections that South African roads like to throw at unsuspecting motorists.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Fuel consumption is worth keeping in mind. During my time with the X70 Plus, I averaged around 9.3 litres per 100 kilometres in city driving. That is not disastrous for a vehicle of this size, but it is an area where some rivals may have an advantage.

The Jetour X70 Plus is a large, comfortable and well-equipped SUV that offers plenty of technology, useful safety features and enough performance for everyday driving. The fact that it has been updated since its initial launch more than a year ago also means it has had some time to mature in a market where buyers have plenty of choice.

Pricing for the Jetour X70 Plus starts at R454,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.