Suzuki Vitara goes volt

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The electric e Vitara, unveiled at Festival of Motoring, brings Suzuki’s familiar adventurous spirit into the battery-powered age, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Suzuki has put some electricity behind one of its most familiar names, with the e Vitara making its South African appearance at the Festival of Motoring at Kyalami. The big question now is whether this electric SUV will eventually make the jump from show stand to local showroom.

The e Vitara takes the compact SUV formula that Suzuki has had over decades and gives it a thoroughly modern twist: a battery-electric powertrain with zero tailpipe emissions. While the name may be new in electric form, the Vitara itself has been around for 38 years, and Suzuki has tried to retain some of the adventurous character that has always been part of its appeal.

The model displayed at Kyalami is the 4WD version, and it is the more interesting of the two from an enthusiast perspective. It uses a 61kWh battery pack and two electric motors, one driving each axle. Combined, they produce 135kW and 307Nm, while the calculated WLTP driving range is 395km.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

Of course, simply adding two electric motors does not automatically make something an off-roader. Suzuki has fitted the e Vitara with its Allgrip-e four-wheel-drive system, which can distribute drive to both axles when extra traction is required.

It has three conventional driving modes – eco, normal and sport – but the e Vitara also gets trail mode and hill-descent control. Trail mode is particularly interesting because it is designed to help maintain traction over more challenging surfaces, while hill-descent control takes some of the stress out of tackling steep descents.

Inside, the e Vitara represents a significant step forward for Suzuki. The cabin features what the company calls its Integrated Display System, combining a 10.25-inch digital instrument display with a 10.1-inch central touchscreen.

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

It sports a comprehensive collection of technology, which is becoming increasingly important in this segment. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, while a 360-degree camera should make parking and manoeuvring considerably easier.

Safety technology includes Suzuki’s Dual Sensor Brake Support II, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Crossing Traffic Alert. Seven airbags add another layer of protection for occupants.

The equipment list does not stop at the serious stuff. The e Vitara gets 12-colour interior ambient lighting, heated front seats, a glass roof with a sunshade and an Infinity sound system featuring a subwoofer and dashboard speakers.

For now, the e Vitara gives us a good idea of what Suzuki’s electric future could look like. It has the familiar compact SUV proportions, a distinctly Suzuki approach to practicality and a four-wheel-drive system that suggests it has not completely forgotten where the Vitara came from.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.