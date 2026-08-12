Check Point closes network’s AI blind spot

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

The new AI Network Firewall extends the AI Defense Plane to provide control over AI use by employees, applications, and agents, with no new infrastructure.

Global cyber security solutions leader Check Point Software Technologies has announced a software update that closes a gap that traditional firewalls were never designed to see or secure.

The Check Point AI Network Firewall is being delivered as part of Check Point firewall software release R82.20, to address the way AI has introduced a new class of network traffic: traditional firewalls were never designed to see or secure prompts, autonomous agent actions, and sensitive business context. The AI Network Firewall closes that gap from the Check Point firewall organisations already run, delivered through Check Point’s AI Defense Plane, with no new infrastructure and no rearchitecting.

“AI is transforming the enterprise network, and with the AI Network Firewall, we are transforming the firewall to secure it,” says Nataly Kremer, Check Point chief product officer. “The network is where every prompt, model call, and agent interaction already converges, yet traditional firewalls were never built to see or govern that activity. By bringing AI security into the firewall organisations already run, we give security teams the visibility and control to enable AI adoption safely, in real time.”

The exposure is already universal. Check Point Research’s AI Security Report 2026 found that between 87% and 93% of organisations experience at least one high-risk generative-AI interaction every month and the share of prompts carrying sensitive corporate, personal, or regulated data doubled in a year to one in every 25 interactions. Organisations are adopting AI faster than they can govern it, and the activity that needs governing is already moving across the network.

“Organisations are challenged to deploy dedicated AI security solutions, which are additive to their existing security architecture – contributing to the sprawl of dis-jointed, siloed security tools and agents,” says Pete Finalle, research manager for trusted access and network security at IDC. “While rare, the native integration of AI security across existing enforcement points, provides improvements to visibility, telemetry effectiveness, security posture, and management simplicity.”

Turning existing firewalls into immediate AI protection

Unlike alternatives that require a separate virtual firewall deployed alongside existing infrastructure, Check Point delivers this protection directly from the physical or virtual firewalls customers already operate and scales across branches, data centers, cloud, and multi-cloud environments.

For Check Point firewall customers, the AI Network Firewall turns existing firewall investments into immediate AI protection across three domains:

Employee AI use:

Discover AI apps, agents, and tools in use — both shadow and sanctioned — gain visibility into how AI is being used and prompt use-cases and intents, govern access to safe and sanctioned tools, and stop sensitive data from leaving the network based on the prompt’s use case. Check Point Research found organisations now run an average of ten AI applications per month, many outside any formal process



AI Tools (MCP):

Discover Model Context Protocol (MCP) communication, gain full visibility into servers and used tools, and enforce policies to control access across every interaction. Check Point Research found security weaknesses in 40% of 10,000 MCP servers reviewed



AI Application and LLM:

Prevent prompt injection and adversarial inputs, blocking malicious prompts before they reach the LLM. This happens inline, with no application changes required. Check Point Research identified 15,300 indirect-injection payloads planted in public web pages, roughly 70% of them hidden in parts of the page no human ever sees



Part of the AI Defense Plane: one architecture across the enterprise

The AI Network Firewall becomes part of Check Point’s AI Defense Plane, a unified control plane for discovering, governing, and protecting AI across the network, endpoints, cloud, applications, and APIs. Together, the AI Defense Plane delivers:

Discovery, governance, and protection for AI across web, desktop, coding assistants, and AI agents



Local AI agent discovery and control



SaaS AI agent discovery and control



Runtime protection and governance for AI applications



Risk detection and guardrails to protect homegrown and deployed AI



Additional enforcement points across the AI Defense Plane span standalone API for self-managed applications, endpoint for employees, containerised firewall for AI data centers, and WAF – giving organisations consistent AI security across public and private clouds, branch offices, remote users, and data centers.

Unified, agentic management across a hybrid, multi-vendor environment

Following the recent announcement of its agentic network security orchestration platform, Check Point is also extending central policy management to Check Point SASE and SD-WAN, with dynamic, always-accurate zero-trust policy enforcement across IT, OT, and micro-segmentation tools including Illumio and others:

One console

manages on-premises firewalls, cloud firewalls, AWS native firewalls, SD-WAN, and SASE with consistent policy and a unified audit trail across every environment



SD-WAN connectivity

and security policy are managed together, ending the operational split that forces teams to juggle separate tools



Open-platform integrations

keep firewall rules current as the environment changes, without manual reconciliation



“Policy alone will not solve shadow AI. Employees will continue using AI tools to move faster, often before security teams know those tools are present,” says Chris Konrad, WWT vice president for global cyber. “Organisations need to understand which AI applications, agents, and MCP servers are interacting with their environment, and they must have the means to intercept or block unauthorised traffic.

“Integrating both AI visibility and active enforcement into the enterprise firewall is a practical approach because it builds on infrastructure organisations already operate and trust. That gives teams a control point to govern usage and reduce risk without slowing innovation.”