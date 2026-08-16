Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Parts delays and pricey technology can increase a vehicle’s true cost of ownership, writes FUNEKA NGEWU, Momentum Insure executive head of claims and procurement.

South Africans may be feeling the pressure of rising living costs, but giving up their cars is not an option. For many households, a vehicle is less of a luxury and more of an economic necessity, providing access to work, education and essential services. Statistics South Africa’s latest data reflects this reality, with used car sales values increasing by 4.8% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the last quarter of 2025 alongside continued strength in the new vehicle market.

While demand remains resilient, buying behaviour is changing. Growing demand for newer Chinese automotive brands and high demand for specific used car models are changing the financial and security risks that households face.

A vehicle is a major capital investment, and the expenses should not be viewed in isolation. Beyond the upfront purchase price or monthly instalments, buyers must consider the cost of insurance, maintenance, and fuel. Combined, the total cost of ownership is significantly higher than it appears at first glance.

The changing risk profile

The arrival of affordable, high-specification vehicle brands has given buyers the opportunity to optimise their purchase price. However, a complete assessment of the total cost of ownership must look beyond the dealership invoice to understand how these choices affect repairs and insurance claims.

Funeka Ngewu, Momentum Insure’s Executive Head of Claims and Procurement. Photo supplied.

For newer brands in the market, local supply chains and parts warehouses are often still being built. If a car needs accident repairs, a shortage of body panels or electronic parts can cause delays. This means owners may need to allow for longer repair turnaround times. Another factor to consider is the cost of tech components. Many newer models feature advanced technology as standard, such as driver-assistance safety sensors built into bumpers and windscreens. While these features help prevent accidents, they increase the cost of replacement parts. This high complexity can make a vehicle more expensive to fix after an accident, lowering the threshold at which it is considered a total financial write-off.

The 4.8% growth in used car sales shows that buyers are actively hunting for value. However, highly popular used models often come with increased theft or hijacking risks. As specific models become sought after for spare parts, their risk profile changes, making tracking systems and extra security a necessity.

How to proactively manage your risk

When budgets are tight, a common reaction to rising costs is to look for ways to cut fixed monthly expenses. However, treating insurance as a fixed, unchangeable cost can leave a household vulnerable to unexpected out-of-pocket expenses if a repair takes a long time.

As commuting patterns change – with motorists optimising routes, carpooling, or working hybrid schedules to save on fuel – policyholders should proactively review their insurance coverage to make sure it matches how they actually use their cars.

Two areas to help you better manage your risk include adjusting your car hire duration. If your car brand relies on imported parts that take longer to arrive, a standard 30day car hire benefit might not be enough. Extending this feature to 60 days ensures you stay mobile if repairs are delayed by parts availability.

Installing an advanced vehicle tracker does more than just fulfil a policy requirement. It actively reduces recovery times and serves as a strong deterrent, lowering the risk profile of high-demand cars.

Partnering for long-term protection

Aligning your vehicle choice with long-term financial safety requires a clear understanding of the total cost of ownership. The purchase price and fuel efficiency are only part of the equation. True financial resilience is achieved when motorists consult with their insurance partners before buying a vehicle. This allows them to accurately factor in model-specific risks and the right policy structure from day one.

In a challenging economic climate, safeguarding your vehicle has never been more important.